18 Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) tech tools for the workplace

Supporting a diverse workforce requires a multipronged strategy -- and that includes using the right tools.

Business and HR leaders should keep in mind that the use of a technology on its own will never be enough to execute a diversity and inclusion strategy. Still, diversity and inclusion tools can support strategy in a number of ways, including helping to uncover and avoid bias during the recruitment and interview process, training employees to recognize bias, and tracking the organization's progress toward its goals.

The diversity and inclusion software market has an abundance of choices. These range from tools many companies already have or can easily acquire to ones that require a full-scale implementation.

What are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) tools? DEI tools are applications that support a company's DEI initiatives. These can include recruitment platforms that gather candidate information as well as surveys used to poll employees on DEI-related questions, among other possibilities. Often, an HRIS will include fields to capture demographic data and may also include custom fields to gather company-specific questions. One of the main goals of capturing DEI data is to then report on it, either in online dashboards or in reports so that company leaders can use the data in decision-making. Companies may rely on the reporting provided by each individual application, or they may choose to use a third-party reporting tool that can encompass all the collected DEI data. Here are some DEI tools for business and HR leaders to consider. It's also important to look at DEI features that may be available in a company's current HR systems.

DEI tools for hiring and recruiting Applied The Applied ATS platform targets removing bias from the hiring process. Some of its strategies include removing job applicant information and randomizing the order in which recruiters see applicant answers. Applied also displays application question responses from all candidates rather than having recruiters review one full application at a time, to lower the chances that bias creeps in. DataPeople DataPeople's application is designed to help recruiters build job descriptions quickly by using templates and includes capabilities for checking job descriptions for DEI-related issues, with AI tools that can help make a job description more well-rounded. The application also acts as a job description library, which integrates with other HR systems that require access to job description information. Additional HR information such as pay grades can be included with the job description. Diversity-focused online job boards Job boards that diverse candidates frequent are potentially good spots to post listings. Many large cities have networks of associations, nonprofits and government agencies that are dedicated to helping underrepresented people find employment. These organizations can suggest some boards. Gender Decoder The website Gender Decoder checks job listings for gender-coded language so companies can avoid using common yet male-slanted listing phrases like "fearless," "independent" and "self-sufficient." Gender Decoder calculates how many feminine-coded and how many masculine-coded words are in a particular listing and concludes whether the text is tilted in a particular direction. Microsoft Word readability and level statistics Many companies already use Microsoft Word Readability and Level Statistics. An HR department can implement the feature to analyze a job posting's text complexity so the company doesn't exclude candidates with lower reading levels. This functionality is built into Word, and instructions on how to enable and interpret the results are available on Microsoft's website. Readable The Readable app evaluates text complexity, analyzing factors like sentence length and word complexity. HR departments could use the app to make sure they aren't unintentionally screening out job candidates with lower reading levels when they compose job postings. SeekOut SeekOut is an ATS with features that could help with companies' DEI initiatives, such as the Bias Reducer feature that lets users hide information that might create unconscious bias, such as candidate name, gender or race. SeekOut can also help identify and track internal candidates as they apply for open positions or work to close experience gaps for future roles. The system uses AI to help identify qualified candidates. Textio Textio flags problem areas in job descriptions and communications with candidates, such as having a "masculine tone," or overly long sentences and words that appeal to a particular age group. The platform can also compare job listing text to similar organizations' postings. In addition, the company offers a product that helps managers provide performance feedback to employees. Textio can be used as a standalone product, or it can be integrated with products including Outlook, Gmail and LinkedIn Recruiter. It also has prebuilt integrations with performance management and ATS systems.

DEI tools for analytics and data tracking BlendScore BlendScore software uses government and marketplace data to deliver a score that shows how organizations compare with other companies in their corporate social responsibility and diversity efforts. For example, an organization may have far fewer Black employees than companies of the same size in their industry or has fallen short on recruiting employees with disabilities. Organizations can use that information to pinpoint specific areas that need improvement. Tableau Tableau is a data analytics platform that companies can use to track DEI metrics and KPIs. Users can feed data from multiple sources into Tableau, giving the HR team a complete picture of the company as well as the organization's progress in meeting its DEI targets through dashboards and reports. Visier Visier focuses on diversity across the organization and aims to help a company meet its DEI goals. The software examines hiring data, such as whether a diverse staff member interviewed a diverse candidate and whether that led to a better interview. It also looks at current employee data to determine if the company has a diverse employee base. In addition, companies can use Visier's benchmarking feature to compare their company to others in the same geography and market.