DEI priorities CIOs should address in 2026

CIOs don't formally own diversity, equity and inclusion, but in 2026, they control the systems that make or break it.

Interviews with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leaders and consultants reveal a clear message for CIOs: It is no longer the sole responsibility of HR to oversee DEI within an organization, but should be a staple in the day-to-day runnings of a business, from IT to people management. For CIOs, this is particularly critical in 2026.

The systems built in the next year will either reinforce inequity or help eliminate it. From AI bias and ethics, to accessibility gaps and fractured relationships between technical and DEI teams, the pressure on technology leaders to address fairness is growing. With budgets tight and expectations high, CIOs must prioritize the DEI issues most tightly linked to business risk, digital transformation and workforce sustainability, and , in doing so, are more likely to foster a culture of innovation and belonging.

DEI issues facing tech in 2026 Historically, DEI was a subject for the HR team to focus on, but as technology and DEI become more intertwined, it’s becoming a critical priority for the modern CIO. From algorithmic bias in AI and machine learning, to accessibility gaps in digital tools and hybrid work inequity, DEI is far from simply a cultural issue. 1. Algorithmic bias AI bias refers to the discrimination and prejudices that may be embedded into an AI system as a result of being trained with skewed data, often due to human prejudices. "Bias can exist in AI tools, just like they exist in all of us," said Kathleen Vegh, chief human resources officer at The Planet Group. "It is important to ensure diverse teams are involved in AI development." AI models trained on skewed data will disadvantage an organization and its outputs. For today's CIO, in a world where AI is unavoidable, algorithmic bias represents a real enterprise risk, not only from a data governance perspective, but also when it comes down to trust and reputation. 2. Accessibility gaps As organizations accelerate digital transformation and technical leadership prioritizes new tools over DEI, it is not uncommon for accessibility to become an afterthought. Common accessibility issues include: Tools without screen-reader compatibility.

Video conferencing tools without efficient captioning.

Inaccessible dashboards and data visualizations. Failure to meet basic accessibility needs can create DEI gaps and negatively affect productivity and employee experience. 3. Hybrid work inequity With hybrid work well and truly here to stay, CIOs must balance equitable collaboration environments, for both office-based and home-based employees. Equitable collaboration could look like: Collaboration across teams.

Involving remote employees in decision making across the business.

Visible and accessible leadership for home workers as well as office-based employees. Equitable collaboration is now down to CIOs configuring digital tools and workflows in a way that suits the entire business ecosystem, without favoring one group over another.

Why CIOs and DEI are misaligned Despite overlapping goals, for the most part, CIOs and DEI leaders and teams operate in different spaces from one another. However, in 2026, it will not be enough for DEI to remain its own entity. "DEI has to be part of the ecosystem of an organization," said Sacha Thompson, CEO, founder and consultant at The Equity Group. "I have always believed that DEI shouldn't be a separate entity within an organization. It should be part of the organization's ecosystem and DNA." A large disconnect between CIOs and DEI comes from opposing goals and metrics. DEI leaders and teams are likely to be humanistic, where CIOs and technical teams take a more strategic approach to business operations. "It’s crucial that we use that intersection, because that's how we're going to be successful, not just financially, but also helping employees feel engaged," said Ryan Warner, psychologist and CEO of RC Warner Consulting. Confusion and lack of clarity around ownership also contribute to the misalignment between teams. For instance, when it comes to AI bias, does this land on the desk of an HR leader or the DEI team? Establishing shared accountability is key to ensuring important business operations do not get swept under the carpet. Shared accountability can be achieved by: Cross-functional councils or committees.

Linking DEI outcomes to measurable metrics.

Prioritizing transparent communication.

RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, Informed) tools.

Standardizing processes. Delayed DEI consideration is another hurdle when it comes to aligning diversity, equity and inclusion with technology. When DEI is only considered toward the end of workflow updates, or once a new tool or system has been selected, feedback from DEI teams can be considered a blocker or complication. Instead, DEI should be looped into every technology decision as early as possible, so new tools and processes are implemented thoughtfully and with employee well-being and belonging in mind.

DEI myths CIOs need to leave behind in 2026 DEI initiatives carry a lot of myths and misconceptions. Myth-busting these common beliefs can help to reduce stigma and increase understanding, helping DEI and tech teams collaborate more strategically. "If there were one myth I would like to bust in 2026, it would be that DEI is a handout. [It's] far from it," Thompson said. "DEI efforts and programs were created to expand the pool of qualified candidates who may not have had access or the opportunity to be in the room." Too often, DEI is misunderstood as a checkbox exercise or a way to give jobs to potentially undeserving candidates. In reality, it's about finding the right person for the role, regardless of background, and strengthening teams by tapping into talent pools that might otherwise be overlooked. "It would be great to see the continued support and understanding that DEI work is a business strategy," Vegh said. "Of course, it is the right thing to do, as well. But if done right it can yield big results for your business and your employee retention." Separating DEI as an HR nice-to-have and realizing its business potential can be the difference between a successful organization and a business that falls behind, failing to innovate. A study by McKinsey & Company showed that companies within the top quartile for ethnic diversity have a 27% financial advantage. Meanwhile, companies in that top quartile are 39% more likely to financially outperform their bottom-quartile peers. "A misconception I’d love to put to rest in 2026 is that DEI and innovation are competing priorities. The most inclusive teams are the most innovative ones," Warner said.