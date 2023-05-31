Generative AI could make employee surveys truly anonymous

Qualtrics is examining how generative AI could help maintain anonymity in employee surveys.

Employee surveys can take many forms, including those that ask for written responses, which can become a problem.

Distinctive writing styles can give clues about the writer even in anonymous surveys, said Wojtek Kubik, head of product management for employee experience at Qualtrics. "There are people on my team that I could probably pick out from a mile away," he said.

Qualtrics is testing generative AI's ability to rewrite survey responses in a style that is different from the original writer, making it difficult to determine the author, Kubik said.

A machine rewrite of an employee survey response that makes it "incredibly difficult" to figure out who the author is "might make people a little bit more comfortable" with responding and increase participation, Kubik said. It also enables employers to conduct written response surveys with smaller groups of workers. According to Kubik, employers set survey thresholds of 30 to 50 employees to preserve written response anonymity.

Employee surveys have an overall response rate of about 60%, said Jeanne Meister, executive vice president of Executive Networks, a San Francisco-based resource group for HR managers. Most of the improvements HR vendors make to their survey products focus on improving user experience -- not user privacy. "[Using generative AI] to rewrite the employee's response is brilliant," she said.