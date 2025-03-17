Qualtrics releases employee, customer service AI agents

For those who had Qualtrics autonomous agents on their 2025 enterprise IT bingo cards, congratulations.

Today, Qualtrics previewed its agentic AI tool set, Experience Agents, slated for release in the second half of this year. Also in preview is Synthetic Research, a generative AI testing tool that can show the potential reception of a user's new products and services.

Experience Agents draws on a Qualtrics user's data from surveys, call center chats, online reviews and other sources to measure customer and employee sentiment. Agents can take further steps to diagnose issues happening during customer interactions. Users can empower the agents to solve customer problems by doing things like offering refunds or loyalty points according to brand guidelines.

Qualtrics will roll out its agent platform at a time when vendors including Salesforce, Google, Oracle, ServiceNow, OpenAI and Microsoft also have autonomous agent platforms.

The market might be getting crowded, but there's still room for vendors to introduce tools that automate HR, customer service and contact center issues, said Lou Reinemann, an analyst at IDC.

"Previously, [AI has] not been very good. It's been either hallucinations or just bad grammar or verbal -- whatever it is that the end customer knows fairly quickly that it's not a very good quality experience," Reinemann said.

"With almost 18 million contact center agents around the world, there's a lot of opportunity to improve operations, even if it's only a little bit for every agent that you have out there," he added. "That's the real potential for organizations that implement this."