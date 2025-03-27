Tech buyers swamped with agentic AI choices

LAS VEGAS -- Soon, if they don't already, enterprise tech buyers will need autonomous AI agents to help them evaluate all the various agentic AI platforms available.

Adobe released its own AI agents, hard-wired to the Adobe Experience Platform, at Adobe Summit last week. The company joins many others, including AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, OpenAI, and even Qualtrics and Deloitte in hosting agentic AI.

"[Our] approach to AI is rooted in the belief that creativity is a uniquely human trait," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in his Summit keynote. "AI has the power to assist and amplify human ingenuity to enhance productivity."

Early adopter Coca-Cola used Adobe's agentic AI for what it calls Project Vision, which ensures correct branding for packaging in the company's 200-plus international markets -- regardless of container size, shape or language. Yet it also gives designers local flexibility in designing labels.

"We needed an AI-enabled system that didn't just replicate designs, but deeply learned and truly understood what makes Coca-Cola look and feel like Coca-Cola," said Rapha Abreu, global vice president of design at The Coca-Cola Company. "That's what Project Vision does. It does not replace designers with AI. In fact, it ensures that their vision is fulfilled."

But with all these emerging agentic AI platforms, it can be difficult for buyers to determine which agents will do what in their tech stacks and which platform to use to deploy the agents most effectively. Like the rest of the enterprise IT world, experts are still trying to figure it out.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen delivers Adobe's agentic AI platform at Adobe Summit 2025.

It's all so new Analysts, vendors and their customers are still sorting out the function of agents, how they can be deployed in CX, and which vendor or vendors a particular organization will need, said Lou Reinemann, an IDC analyst. Different agents playing different roles will be needed by different-sized companies, and their needs will also depend on the maturity of the products they're selling. "Early on, customer experience can be a really good differentiator; service can be a good differentiator," Reinemann said. "As you grow, and the product and the brand become more known, they're going to need to reinforce the brand qualities as you want to grow." In CX, agentic AI seems to be moving toward more refined use cases, vendor by vendor, said Ross Monaghan, Adobe principal at Perficient, a global consultancy. Salesforce is working with CRM data in its own platform, while Adobe appears to be marketing-focused at the outset of its foray into the technology. While agents might someday communicate with each other, he said, they will probably stay within their own platforms and role-based swim lanes.