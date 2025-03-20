Oracle launches new AI Agent Studio in Fusion Suite

Oracle, one of the first major players in the agentic AI arena, on Thursday launched a new platform for creating, extending, deploying and managing AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise,

AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications is part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, a group of SaaS applications that streamline and optimize business functions in industries like finance, human resources, supply chain and customer service.

The studio is free to Oracle customers and includes Agent template libraries, Agent team orchestration, Agent extensibility, and LLM choice. It also includes Native Fusion integrations, third-party systems integration, trust and security framework, and validation and testing tools.

Oracle AI Agent Studio is the latest in a string of agent-building tools on the market. Other platforms include Salesforce AI Agent Builder and Microsoft Copilot Studio Agent Builder. Oracle released its Cloud Infrastructure GenAI Agents with RAG (retrieval augmented generation), in January 2024.

For Oracle customers While it's not unique, Oracle AI Agent Studio serves Oracle customers whose data is already embedded in Oracle Fusion Cloud. "If you have your most important and trusted data in Fusion, you want to build using the AI Agent Studio for Fusion," said Miranda Nash, GVP, Oracle AI. "It's got just a native understanding of that critical data." Oracle initially introduced OCI Generative AI Agents last year, with use cases for legal research, finance and customer service support. A problem with those agents was that they couldn't integrate well outside the Oracle environment, said Craig Le Clair, an analyst with Forrester Research and author of Random Acts of Automation. The Oracle AI Agent Studio differs from that by providing customers with an environment to customize their agents more, Le Clair said. "This is a platform to build agents in a kind of bespoke way which they didn't have before," he said. "It's a good thing for Oracle to be doing." "If most of the critical data that you're going to expose to the model is embedded in Oracle apps, then you want to look at that," he continued. Unifying all the data components in one environment is crucial for adding action components to agentic applications, he added. Moreover, for Oracle customers, a tool like this makes sense since they mainly use Oracle products, said R "Ray" Wang, CEO of Constellation Research. "For Oracle customers, the ability to take all the Oracle portfolio and build agents is very powerful," Wang said. This is also a progression for Oracle as a vendor that has invested in machine learning and embedding AI technology into their application platforms, Wang continued. "It's good to be able to use agents as that interface and to be able to build agents to take advantage of a lot of the things that Oracle has done in the background," he said.