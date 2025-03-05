Salesforce banking on autonomous agents with Agentforce 2dx

Salesforce released the next version of its Agentforce platform Tuesday, along with a passel of developer tools to enable generative AI agent creation.

Most of the features are available now or will be later this month. A few from the upcoming fall release are in preview from Salesforce.

In Agentforce 2dx, bots can now proactively act on triggers that invoke agents to perform work -- a key to enabling users to build autonomous agents. Through the Agentforce API and connections to automation toolboxes such as Salesforce Flow and Apex orchestration tools, customers can now plug agents into business logic rules that allow Agentforce agents to make decisions on low-level tasks. For example, this could include making refunds in customer service, screening resumes for HR and automating contracting in healthcare settings, said Adam Evans, executive vice president and general manager of AI at Salesforce.

The demand for agentic AI is strong, said Dion Hinchcliffe, an analyst at Futurum Group. However, his company's surveys have found that customers don't want to make their own agents and instead are looking for integrated platforms.

In CX, the demand revolves around automating customer service, marketing and sales. But creating agents from scratch requires more attention to security, data access and governance than many organizations want to do themselves, Hincliffe said.

"[Also, a] concern is that generative AI is a little bit probabilistic compared to the ways that we used to automate things," he said. "[CIOs] really want dependability. They want something that's proven and working, and that's another reason why they're not necessarily rolling their own -- so they don't have to figure out how to do all of that. They're looking for partners that already have those issues resolved."

CRM consultant Brent Leary said that while many vendors, such as Oracle and Microsoft, have released autonomous agents, Salesforce has somehow grabbed all the mindshare.

The technology as a whole has been moving at lightning speed since the debut of ChatGPT generative AI two and a half years ago, he said. Technology buyers need to carefully analyze how agent implementations will work for their particular organizations before buying into the latest and greatest.

Autonomous agents have both good and bad consequences for enterprises, Leary explained. On the good side, companies can create workflows and have the AI not only use these workflows but also improve them.

"That's good, but it also could be a potential net negative if your organization isn't really ready to let that happen -- or doesn't know the ramifications of autonomous agents," he said. "It can get away from you quickly."

Developers get their toolkits

Salesforce Developer Edition tools now include no-code agent builders that run in Slack; Agentforce Developer Edition, which provides Data Cloud space and 150 large language model (LLM) generations per hour; AI assistance in Agent Builder that creates topics and instructions; pro-code tools for advanced developers; and Interaction Explorer, which provides reporting and analytics on Agentforce performance, from general trends down to individual session tracing.

Also available is MuleSoft for Agentforce, a key set of connectors that connect agents within and outside of the Salesforce platform, according to the company.

Salesforce said that it closed 5,000 Agentforce deals since its debut at Dreamforce last September. While those deals have been across many verticals, some highlights include those in retail, healthcare and the travel and hospitality sectors. While many of the applications have been in CX, Salesforce has also seen Agentforce deployed for customer self-service and in the case of FedEx, supply chain management. Small businesses have been able to set up Agentforce on their own, a facet of Agentforce that has helped win business in that market as well, Salesforce's Evans said.

"Traditional software building is rigid. It's clicks, it's code, it's logic," Evans said. "AI agents can observe, they can reason, they can act -- and they can do this autonomously. This is transformative because it unlocks the ability to create digital labor working alongside humans, and this expands what organizations can do."

In related news, Salesforce on Monday opened AgentExchange, its online partner marketplace for Agentic AI. Hoping to build on the long-running success of its AppExchange for users of its various clouds, AgentExchange launches with 200 partners who list agentic resources such as prebuilt actions and templates for Agentforce users.

Salesforce released Agentforce 2dx, AgentExchange, and Salesforce Developer Edition for Agentforce and Data Cloud in conjunction with its TDX developer conference in San Francisco Wednesday and Thursday.

