Salesforce Agentforce 3 lifts the hood on observability

The work Agentforce agents perform for Salesforce users is no longer a black box.

Salesforce on Tuesday released Agentforce 3, a bundle of features that create, test and manage the AI agents. Agentforce Studio, an agent testing and design environment, and Agentforce Command Center are the most significant pieces, but the capabilities won't be available until August.

Command Center features an agent observability dashboard that can show user-defined performance metric measurements such as agent latency, error rates and escalation rates. It can also break down agent performance to individual customer interactions, according to Salesforce.

MuleSoft support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) agentic AI interoperability standards is slated for release in July. Native support for MCP on the Salesforce platform is also planned for July, with native A2A support coming later.

Salesforce and other vendors such as ServiceNow are working on agent interoperability to create environments where one agent can manage others, in theory, to bring together automations across platforms.

First, though, tools like Command Center are needed to give users control over what agents do, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir.

"You've got to be able to understand, monitor and manage these guys before you're going to let them loose on customers, let alone on other agents," Wettemann said.

In an Agentforce 3 demo, Salesforce showed how the Command Center can zoom in on unsuccessful agent interactions with customers, see what went wrong and offer plain-language paths to optimize agent behavior for future customer service interactions.

"Agentic AI is no longer a science project," said Adam Evans, executive vice president and general manager of AI at Salesforce.

Tire manufacturer Goodyear is an early adopter of Agentforce. The company is tailoring its Agentforce agent to reinforce relationships with car manufacturers and resellers and build new relationships with consumers shopping at its Goodyear tire shops, said Mamatha Chamarthi, chief digital officer at Goodyear.

When a consumer, for example, is looking to replace tires, the Goodyear agent can take into consideration customer data, weather data from their ZIP code, and other points to make personalized recommendations -- a new feature for Goodyear.

"The tire industry is a low-margin business and it's crowded, so we need to create a differentiator," Chamarthi said. "[We are] moving from a transactional relationship with the customer to one that's focused on lifetime value, being very proactive and making it convenient."