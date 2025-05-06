ServiceNow rolls into Salesforce territory with CRM agentic AI

ServiceNow is moving into CRM.

In conjunction with its Knowledge 2025 user conference this week, ServiceNow released CRM Agents that can autonomously manage sales and fulfillment tasks, handle complex case routing and be set up to enable cross-departmental workflows, such as between sales and service.

The agents follow the introduction of ServiceNow's agentic AI suite earlier this year.

Furthermore, the company is in the process of acquiring Logik.ai, which makes a configure price quote (CPQ) tool commonly used for automation. Logik, a close partner of ServiceNow, is already tightly integrated into the platform, according to Terence Chesire, vice president of product management for CRM and industry workflows at ServiceNow. The company plans to finalize the acquisition later this year.

Last year, ServiceNow added order management to its platform, a type of sales and service tool that Salesforce also provides.

ServiceNow is ratcheting up the competition with partner -- and rival -- Salesforce, which is moving steadily into HR and IT service management, (ITSM), ServiceNow's traditional tech strongholds. While on the surface, it might look like two heavyweights squaring off in a boxing ring, it more resembles tech business as usual, according to Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir.

"They're both publicly traded companies, and they've got to continue to grow their addressable market," she said. "You can only sell sales, marketing and service so many times. You can only sell ITSM so many times. So they've got to be looking at adjacent growth [areas]."