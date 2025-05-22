Compare the top 20 CRM software options

When customers demand better customer support, organizations can turn to customer relationship management software.

CX leaders who want to create exceptional experiences should explore the top 20 CRM software platforms. CRM tools help organizations turn customer service into a differentiator. This ability to set themselves apart is so important that 80% of companies expect to compete mainly with CX, according to Gartner.

The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed alphabetically. All tools are cloud-based and compatible with most major browsers unless otherwise noted.

1. ActiveCampaign ActiveCampaign is CRM software geared toward SMBs. It includes features for email marketing to personalize campaigns based on CRM data and pipeline management to create visual sales pipelines for tracking deals. It also includes an automation builder and AI-driven predictive sending. ActiveCampaign pricing is split into four tiers: Starter, which begins at $15 per month; Plus at $49; Pro at $79; and Enterprise at $145. ActiveCampaign offers a 14-day free trial.

2. Bitrix24 Bitrix24 includes CRM, project management and collaboration tools. Some of its key CRM features are automated client notifications, an AI assistant to create texts and transcribe phone calls, and omnichannel support. It also supports automated workflows. Customers can license Bitrix24 on a cloud basis or install it on-premises, but they need to use a web browser to access it. Bitrix24 pricing is split into four tiers: Basic at $49 per month for five users, Standard at $87 for 50 users, Professional at $175 for 100 users and Enterprise at $350 for 250 users, all when billed annually. Bitrix24 also offers a free version of its tool.

3. ClickUp While it's known for project management, ClickUp offers CRM features that help teams track sales, tasks and customer data. Its key components include customizable sales pipelines, task and project management, task automation and collaboration tools, such as real-time chat and document sharing. It also includes CRM templates, dashboard widgets and automation. ClickUp pricing is split into three tiers: Unlimited, Business and Enterprise. Unlimited starts at $7 per user monthly, and Business starts at $12 per user monthly, all when billed annually. More information on the Enterprise tier is available upon request. ClickUp also offers a free option. Regardless of the provider, CRM systems can enable more personalization, but they frequently struggle with data silos across departments.

4. Close Close is CRM software designed for sales teams, especially small businesses. It offers built-in calling and SMS, so users can make and receive calls and texts directly in the system, email sequences to automate follow-ups, and pipeline management to visualize and manage sales stages. It also offers reporting and workflow automation. Close pricing is split into three tiers: Essentials, Growth and Scale. When billed annually, Essentials starts at $35 per seat monthly, Growth starts at $99 and Scale starts at $139. Close also offers a Solo plan for individuals, starting at $9 per month. It also offers a 14-day free trial.

5. Freshsales Freshsales is designed for SMB sales teams. It includes lead scoring that uses AI to prioritize leads, email tracking that offers real-time notifications for opened emails and sales sequences to automate workflows for lead nurturing. It also offers AI insights and integration with WhatsApp. Freshsales pricing is split into three tiers: Growth, which is $9 per user monthly; Pro for $39; and Enterprise for $59, all when billed annually. Freshsales also offers a 21-day free trial.

6. HubSpot CRM HubSpot CRM is geared toward sales, marketing and service teams. It offers free core CRM features, and users can pay to upgrade for more. Its key components include the following: Contact and deal management for over 1 million contacts and company insights.

Sales automation with email tracking, templates and pipeline management.

Reporting dashboards to visualize sales and marketing metrics. It also includes APIs for third-party tool integration, data security, AI-generated deal summaries and property validation. The core CRM product is free, with paid plans that include features for marketing, sales and service that users can add.

7. Insightly Insightly offers CRM and project management tools for sales, marketing and service teams. Its key components include lead and opportunity management to track and nurture leads, project management to convert won deals into projects and workflow automation to automate repetitive tasks. It also offers a workflow builder and multivariate testing, like A/B testing, but compares multiple elements and their combinations instead of comparing two versions. Insightly pricing is split into three tiers: Plus, Professional and Enterprise. When billed annually, Plus starts at $29 per user monthly, and Professional starts at $49. Both tiers offer a 14-day free trial. Enterprise starts at $99 when billed annually.

8. Keap Keap is CRM software geared toward small businesses. Key components include contact management, marketing automation, payment processing and automation workflows. Keap pricing starts at $249 per month for two users and 1,500 contacts when billed annually with a 14-day free trial available.

9. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a suite of sales, service and marketing tools that integrate deeply with other Microsoft products. Dynamics 365 Sales also includes generative AI with Copilot and automation. Its key components include the ability to track sales from lead to close, AI insights for predictive forecasting and relationship analytics. With Copilot, Dynamics 365 can span multiple modules, share data across apps and access industry-specific preconfigured workflows. Users can license Dynamics 365 Sales in a cloud-based model or on-premises. It is browser-based and supported on both Windows and macOS. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales pricing is split into four tiers: Professional, Enterprise Edition, Premium and Microsoft Relationship Sales. When billed annually, Professional starts at $65 per user monthly, Enterprise Edition at $105 per user and Premium at $150. It also offers a free trial. Information on Microsoft Relationship Sales is available upon request.

10. Monday.com CRM Within its workflow management platform, Monday.com offers customizable CRM workflows. Its key CRM features include additional customizable workflows to tailor sales pipelines to business needs, automation for repetitive sales tasks, and dashboards to visualize sales metrics and activities. It also includes CRM templates, integrations and automation recipes. Monday.com CRM pricing is split into four tiers: Basic, Standard, Pro and Enterprise. When billed annually, Basic starts at $12 per seat monthly, Standard at $17 per seat and Pro at $28. These tiers offer a 14-day free trial. Information on the Enterprise tier is available upon request.

11. Nutshell Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM platform for B2B companies. It offers contact and lead management, pipeline creation and management to keep track of deals, sales automation for tasks like lead assignments and AI-powered analytics. It also includes AI timeline summarization and click tracking. Nutshell pricing is split into five tiers. When billed annually, the Foundation tier starts at $13 per user monthly, Growth at $25, Pro at $42, Business at $59 and Enterprise at $79. Nutshell also offers a 14-day free trial.

12. Oracle Sales Oracle CX is an enterprise-level CRM suite of tools that includes AI-driven sales automation, analytics and deep integrations with third-party tools. Oracle Sales falls under Oracle CX and serves as the vendor's CRM offering. Its key components include customer journey mapping and optimization tools, AI-driven insights for sales and marketing behavioral intelligence, campaign automation and lead nurturing. Oracle Sales pricing is available upon request.

13. Pega CRM Pega CRM is a CRM platform for sales, marketing and service teams. Its key components include the following: Workflow automation for complex business processes and sales cycles.

AI decision-making to recommend next-best actions and personalize customer interactions in real time.

Support for omnichannel engagement to manage interactions across email, chat, phone and social media. Pega CRM offers a pay-per-use licensing model for cloud deployments. Users can choose to use Pega CRM in a SaaS model or deploy on-premises. Pega CRM pricing is available upon request.

14. Pipedrive Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM platform. It includes a visual sales pipeline with a drag-and-drop interface to track deals and activities in real time; workflow automation for repetitive tasks, like follow-ups and lead assignments; and an AI sales assistant that offers insights and sales tips and prioritizes leads. It also includes prospecting automation and a unified inbox. Pipedrive pricing is split into five tiers. When billed annually, the Essential tier starts at $14 per seat monthly, Advanced at $39, Professional at $49, Power at $64 and Enterprise at $99. Pipedrive also offers a 14-day free trial.

15. SAP Sales Cloud SAP Sales Cloud is an enterprise-level CRM platform. Its key components include the following: Sales automation to streamline lead-to-cash processes and opportunity management.

A customer data platform to centralize and unify customer data.

Analytics and forecasting with real-time dashboards and predictive analytics. It also integrates with the SAP ecosystem and third-party tools, and it uses AI for forecasting and recommendations. SAP Sales Cloud pricing is available upon request.

16. Salesforce CRM Salesforce CRM is a suite of sales, service and marketing tools. Its main components include the following: Contact and account management to centralize customer and company data.

Sales automation to manage leads and opportunities.

Customizable dashboards and analytics with real-time reporting and forecasting. Salesforce also offers generative AI with Einstein GPT for personalization and predictive insights, voice-activated CRM, blockchain integration and extended reality support. Salesforce CRM pricing is split into three tiers: Starter Suite, Pro Suite and Salesforce Foundations. Starter Suite starts at $25 per user monthly, and Pro Suite starts at $100 per user monthly. Salesforce Foundations is free. Starter and Pro Suites offer a 30-day free trial.

17. ServiceNow Customer Service Management ServiceNow Customer Service Management combines service, sales and fulfillment in its platform. Its main features include case and incident management to track and resolve customer issues, workflow automation for service processes and approvals, and analytics and reporting with real-time dashboards and insights. It also offers AI agents for CRM that autonomously complete tasks and integrate with Logik.ai for AI-powered configure, price and quote capabilities. ServiceNow Customer Service Management pricing is available upon request.

18. SugarCRM SugarCRM specializes in sales, marketing and service automation. Its key components include the following: Capabilities to manage leads, opportunities and customer journeys.

Marketing automation for campaign management, lead scoring and email marketing.

Reporting and analytics with custom dashboards and forecasting. It also includes AI, workflow automation and integration options. SugarCRM also offers its CRM system on-premises. SugarCRM pricing differs among its sales, marketing, service and on-premises CRM options.

19. SuperOffice SuperOffice is a CRM vendor based in Norway. Its platform's key components include the following: End-to-end pipeline insights to visualize and manage sales pipelines and customer journeys.

Automation and AI insights for routine tasks and actionable insights.

Performance and compliance monitoring that tracks KPIs and maintains regulatory compliance. SuperOffice pricing is offered in euros and is split between SuperOffice's sales, service, marketing and CRM suite options.