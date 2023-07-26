12 essential ABM metrics and KPIs to measure success

The success of account-based marketing (ABM) programs can be measured using KPIs and other valuable metrics. ABM is a highly targeted approach that focuses on engaging and building relationships with specific high-value accounts, rather than casting a wide net across a broader market. By defining and tracking metrics and KPIs, marketing teams can evaluate the performance of their ABM efforts.

ABM metrics and KPIs let marketing teams align their goals and strategies with overall business objectives. They serve as a roadmap for the team, helping them identify the most important areas to focus on. Whether the objective is to increase revenue from existing accounts, expand into new markets or strengthen customer loyalty, well-defined metrics provide a benchmark for success and enable marketing teams to measure progress over time.

For example, marketing teams can assess the ROI of their ABM programs using metrics such as customer lifetime value, average deal size and revenue generated from target accounts. By understanding the financial impact of their efforts, teams can make data-driven decisions and allocate resources more effectively.

Information regarding account engagement score, account penetration rate and account progression rate offers valuable insights into how effectively the team is reaching and engaging key decision-makers within target accounts. This data also identifies areas of improvement, enabling the team to personalize their messaging and content to better resonate with an account's needs and preferences.