7 account-based marketing tactics for your business

As B2B marketers strive to improve their overall marketing efforts, many embrace account-based marketing as an ideal complement to lead-generation efforts focused on driving long-term revenue growth. Let's look closer at ABM benefits and some tactics organizations can use in their marketing strategy.

What is account-based marketing? Account-based marketing (ABM) is a B2B marketing tactic that focuses on key target accounts from the outset, as opposed to starting with a broad audience that's narrowed down as it progresses through the sales funnel. Using ABM allows for more personalized campaigns from the beginning. ABM's goal is to treat an organization's key accounts individually, as a "market of one," through personalized one-to-one experiences and tailored content supported by a company's product offerings. ABM strives to improve pipeline quality, retention efforts and revenue across key accounts. By using an ABM approach, an organization strengthens customer relationships while complementing traditional lead-generation efforts.

Benefits of account-based marketing Among the many benefits of ABM are the following: Increased marketing efficiency. By aligning sales and marketing teams and focusing on fewer accounts, sales and marketing efforts are streamlined, reducing the cost of acquiring new customers. ABM's focused approach also means marketing and customer success teams can consistently measure campaigns to improve ROI and accelerate the customer sales cycle.

Customer retention. ABM contributes to effective lead generation and improved customer retention by focusing on high-value accounts that align with business goals. In addition, by channeling marketing efforts on key accounts -- i.e., those that drive revenue -- time and marketing spend are optimized. Furthermore, less-valuable customers are weeded out earlier so that engaging more critical customers is the focus. The following are some content-focused tactics for ABM: Know who your target audience is and develop prospective-specific content.

Know the kind of content that your target audience wants.

Develop offers that are designed to be beneficial to your target audience.

Personalize the account's experience, and test the content out with executives.

Draft marketing tactics that work for you and your customers.

Make sure your sales enablement content is customized.

Create one-to-one, executive-level campaigns focused on the customer's needs. Let's look at these in more detail.