How to effectively personalize your ABM strategy

To stay ahead of the competition, businesses need to develop and execute a more targeted approach to marketing. Traditional mass marketing tactics that cast a wide net over consumers without regard to demographics are taking a back seat to a more targeted, personalized strategy known as account-based marketing. ABM takes advantage of the abundant customer data collected by businesses as well as the tools to analyze, customize and monetize that information

By focusing on high-value accounts and tailoring marketing efforts to their specific needs, ABM has emerged as a powerful weapon in driving business growth, nurturing long-term customer relationships and maximizing ROI. ABM offers many benefits that can't be overlooked. It can personalize customer experiences, bolster alignments among marketing and sales teams, and exploit the benefits of advanced technologies.

Personalization is key to effective ABM campaigns that promote specific messaging to identified target accounts, resulting in stronger relationships and increased pipeline growth:

10 steps to deliver ABM personalization

The following steps can help maximize the benefits of building personalization into ABM campaigns.

1. Research and segment accounts

Conduct thorough research on target accounts to gather insights about their industry, pain points, goals and key decision-makers. Use this information to segment the accounts into relevant groups based on common characteristics. This segmentation lets marketing teams tailor their messaging and content to each group or individual account's specific needs.

2. Customize messaging and content

Develop personalized messaging and content that directly addresses the challenges and goals of each account segment or unique account. Craft compelling narratives that resonate with customer pain points and provide tailored answers. Create content assets, such as whitepapers, case studies and webinars, that are specific to the account's industry or challenges and provide valuable insights and guidance.

3. Personalize outreach programs

Customize outreach efforts for each account by using the data, research and insights gathered. Craft personalized email campaigns, including subject lines and body content relevant to the recipient's industry or specific pain points. Use dynamic content insertion to include account-specific details within the email that make the message more personal. Handwritten notes and corporate gift giving also work well in generating engagement.

4. Target advertising campaigns

Use digital advertising platforms to display personalized ads tailored to specific accounts or industries. Align ad messaging and creative elements with the account's needs and preferences, increasing the likelihood of engagement and conversion. ABM software often uses existing ad networks and account-based information to target specific companies and identify buyer intent.

5. Personalize website and landing page experiences

Use website personalization tools or dynamic content blocks on landing pages to customize the website experience for target accounts. Display account-specific content, offers and messages based on the visitor's IP address or account identification to deliver a more personalized and relevant experience, enhance engagement and improve conversion rates. Advertising efforts can be more targeted while reducing overhead costs because unique pages are not needed for each campaign.

ABM personalization touches many points along the customer journey.

6. Connect with accounts through social media

Use social media platforms to engage with target accounts on a personal level. Follow social media profiles, share relevant content and interact using comments or direct messages. This approach shows a company's interest in the success of the target accounts and fosters a sense of connection and collaboration. Marketing and sales teams can implement this strategy in support of other ABM communications to extend reach and strengthen relationships.

7. Tailor events and webinars

Host exclusive events and webinars tailored to the needs of the target accounts. Invite key decision-makers and deliver content that addresses their specific challenges or industry trends. By providing personalized networking and learning opportunities, marketing and sales teams can establish deeper connections and showcase their expertise.

8. Align sales and marketing teams

Foster close collaboration and communication among sales and marketing teams inside the organization. Share account-specific insights, feedback and success stories to ensure that all teams are aligned in their personalized approach. This alignment enables a seamless customer experience, increases the effectiveness of personalized ABM campaigns on multiple channels and strengthens team relationships.

9. Continuously track, analyze and optimize campaign results

Monitor engagement metrics, conversion rates and account-specific interactions to gain insights into the issues that resonate most with each account segment. Use these insights to optimize and refine personalization strategies for future campaigns.

10. Implement advanced tools and technologies

Marketing automation, website personalization and ABM-specific software are some of the tools to monetize collected data, research target audiences, provide valuable insights into customer engagement preferences and buying patterns, and tailor marketing interactions to unique account segments at each stage of the journey.