Why is personalization important?

Personalization customizes experiences, offers, services and interactions to help brands build connections with consumers.

Done well, personalization can replicate the experience of shopping in a physical store and build lifelong connections for customers. Happy customers are also more likely to recommend a brand's products to their friends and across social media, so good personalization strategies can help organizations grow their customer base and increase sales.

"Personalization has become a critical component of any marketing strategy," said Michelle Tilton, vice president of marketing at Gryphon.ai, a sales enablement software vendor. "Consumers are human, and all humans react to things that are relevant to them personally."

What is personalization? Personalization applies when selling to consumers or other businesses. This strategy can be as simple as giving employees the time they really need to respond to communications and build a genuine connection with customers. Organizations try to replicate this experience at scale with marketing automation across email and social media, which is not always straightforward. Natalie Daigle, manager of UX research at consulting firm Brooks Bell, said she recently conducted a customer research study for an athletic apparel retailer, which found its communications can come across as insincere without personalization. "While brands may feel like adding the customer's name throughout the page is 'personalized,' it's not driving the value customers expect," she said. This is faux personalization, according to Daigle, as consumers continue to get desensitized to seeing their names in every promotional email. Brands can use automated personalization to do some of the heavy lifting early, Daigle said. However, they should advance into manual personalization as they better understand customers' needs, motivations and anxieties. "It's through that deep understanding that brands can create experiences that keep their customers coming back for more," she said.