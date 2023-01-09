Personalization vs. segmentation: What's the difference?

As competition increases between brands for customers' attention, organizations seek more ways to offer unique, personalized experiences for their audiences.

In fact, audiences increasingly expect to have more human-to-human relationships with brands, and marketing teams can help implement these strategies. Two buzzwords that marketing teams use as they develop targeted communication strategies are personalization and segmentation. Too often, marketers use the terms interchangeably, but they should understand the distinctions between them and how to best use them to execute a tailored CX.

Explore what each term means for marketers and their target customers, as well as the differences between them to consider for one-to-one communications and campaigns.

What is segmentation? Segmentation is all about the marketer, ensuring that internal marketing teams understand the best groupings of the audience they want to target. To put segmentation into practice, marketers must identify similar groups of potential or existing customers according to their collected data, which they can use to create a mix of strategies or messages. If marketers divide their databases into different audiences, they can develop a broader understanding of specific buyer preferences or tendencies. After marketing teams collect enough data and establish a narrative for their segments, they can better create a personalization content strategy. Different types of segmentations include the following: Behavioral segmentation.

Demographic segmentation.

Geographic segmentation. If marketing teams know a user's location, they can send timelier messages and understand geographic preferences and trends among customers. These segments act as distinct lists in the marketing database that teams can use to enroll people on certain email campaigns or deliver different messaging based on the list or segment rules. Additionally, segmentation can help develop a personalization strategy, but segmentation does not equal personalization when it comes to delivering unique messages. Even if people share demographic data, they may not have interests in the same products or services. Marketing teams can use segmentation early in campaign development stages. As they collect more data about an audience, they develop a better understanding about that segment and can focus messaging on their specific challenges, needs and wants.

What is personalization? Personalization puts the customer first, enabling marketing teams to create relevant content toward a specific customer within a segment. Organizations have historically struggled to scale the transition from segmentation into personalization, but with more tools in the marketing toolbox, marketers can better understand more individualized data about people in their segments. Individualized data can include the following: past purchases customers made;

how many different purchases they made;

how often they view a specific page;

how they interact with a brand across channels; and

content they interact with. Personalization also explores how an organization can solve customers' pain points and meet their needs. Marketers use segmentation to share awareness-based content to that audience and use personalization to offer more consideration and decision-making content to people depending on where they are in the customer journey. Marketers can use personalization in every interaction they have with a user. If they use data about an individual, marketers can place specific promotions on the website or recommend certain products in remarketing or email campaigns. They can also use demographic information, like a user's name or company, to make personalized, dynamic content, but marketers should ensure the content is relevant to the users. Understanding personalization vs. segmentation strategies can help marketing teams better reach customers and prospects.