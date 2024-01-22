Why is marketing automation important?

Organizations must find ways to increase their effectiveness in reaching customers and prospects to increase sales.

Advertising across multiple channels, such as traditional mailers, billboards, emails, social media posts or cold calling, has been the go-to method. But marketing funds can go to waste if those prospects aren't captured and tracked across channels. Organizations can use marketing automation to increase the efficiency of marketing campaigns.

What is marketing automation? Marketing automation is a technology that streamlines repetitive marketing activities and eliminates extraneous tasks based on a predefined sales or marketing process. These marketing activities can include, but are not limited to, social media posts, email marketing and even ad management. For example, marketing automation software can capture relevant data when a prospective client visits a company's website. Using that information, the tool will assign the customer to a campaign where they receive automated emails with personalized content. From those emails, the automation can monitor clickthrough rates and website views and identify if the user needs to be contacted by the sales team or receive other emails with a call to action. Automation can also apply to other channels, such as social media, where the system can respond to follows on Instagram, TikTok, X, formerly known as Twitter, and other platforms. Additional capabilities like content analysis, which can detect sentiments in social media posts and brand tags, can trigger an alert for the marketing team or perform an automated response to users on social media. Marketing automation can also help companies with customer segmentation. AI-powered ads can optimize different campaigns by targeting the right audience at the right time with the right message. By leveraging customer or market data and aligning the ads to the right audience, companies can increase their ads' effectiveness and impact.