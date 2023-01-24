Can Microsoft Teams send text messages?

As people begin to rely more on real-time communication through collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, the differences in texting and IM are becoming less clear. This is especially the case when the recipient is not a corporate user and still needs to be able to communicate with a Teams user.

However, not everyone installs the Teams app on their personal phones. Employees may want to contact users who don't have access to Teams on their phones but still need to receive messages and notifications through text message.

To support the lack of access to corporate tools on personal devices, IT admins are working to enable text messaging through Teams. While Microsoft does not natively support text messaging with Teams, there are two ways this can be accomplished.