Microsoft takes Teams Phone to Dynamics 365 Contact Center

Microsoft extended the availability of Teams Phone by offering the cloud-based phone system in its customer service management software. The company also added features to the Copilot AI assistant within the voice communications system.

In a pre-show briefing for Enterprise Connect, Microsoft executives unveiled a list of enhancements to the company's Teams unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform. Features included Teams Phone for Dynamic 365 Contact Center, a cloud-based, AI-powered system made generally available last July. Teams Phone provides calling features and private branch exchange capabilities.

Next month, companies can use Teams Phone as a single telephony system for calls across Teams and the contact center system. As a result, companies with a Teams Phone license will no longer have to configure and administer a separate phone system for Dynamics 365 Contact Center, according to John Doyle, senior director of product marketing for business applications at Microsoft.

The use of Teams Phone has slowed after a spurt of adoption, said Irwin Lazar, president and principal analyst at Metrigy. In a recent survey, the research firm found that about a quarter of the enterprises using Teams planned to incorporate calling from a third-party UCaaS vendor, such as RingCentral.

Roughly 40% of companies with cloud calling are using Teams, "but I think growth has plateaued a little bit," Lazar said.

Dynamics 365 Contact Center provides self-service applications and assistance to customer service representatives. Features for service reps include tools for measuring customer sentiment, live transcriptions and conversation management across voice, chat, SMS, email and social media. The product costs $110 per user per month.

Microsoft designed the software to be integrated with Dynamics 365 or any other company's CRM system.

Microsoft will release a public preview of Copilot in Teams Phone that lets service agents hand off a call to another person. Copilot will generate a summary of the call and pass it to the next person, along with details from past discussions with the customer.

The capability lets agents provide better service and avoids having the customer explain an issue more than once. "They're not having to spend more time explaining the situation or get frustrated with repeating something they've already discussed," said Pete Daderko, senior director for Teams product marketing.

Microsoft also added a feature to Teams Phone Copilot that lets people turn off the transcription service during a Teams meeting. Copilot will still generate notes and summaries but won't retain a transcript. Financial services companies, in particular, asked for the feature, Daderko said.