Companies prep for NG911 implementation but hurdles remain
This year's Enterprise Connect featured the first-ever panel examining the rollout of NG911. Emergency calls funneled over IP will give first responders valuable information.
Companies are finally preparing for Next Generation 911. But full implementation of NG911, which enables phone systems to use IP-based capabilities to transmit information to emergency services, won't happen until the industry overcomes some thorny technological hurdles.
At Enterprise Connect, I moderated a discussion featuring industry leaders on the potential benefits of NG911, readiness for implementation and what organizations should do now. Let's explore the key takeaways from the session.
First, the major benefit of NG911 is that it uses the IP-based capabilities of phone systems to transmit information, such as text messages, facility floor plans and detailed caller location information, to emergency call centers. Additionally, NG911 can transmit information to help first responders, such as information from IoT devices, like cameras and sensors.
Where NG911 adoption is today
Just under half -- 42.1% -- of organizations with operations in the U.S. are aware of NG911 and have an active implementation program underway, according to Metrigy's "Employee Engagement Optimization: 2025" study of 400 companies.
However, adoption remains limited, according to Mark Fletcher, vice president of public safety solutions at 911inform. Before NG911 can work seamlessly, three areas must be in sync:
- Transmission of a 911 call.
- Carrying of the 911 call by a telecom service provider.
- Reception of the 911 call by an emergency call center.
Fletcher said aligning these three areas is similar to the challenges faced when converting television from black and white to color. All three components must be ready to support NG911 for it to work.
In addition, some enterprises still operate older phone systems that may not support NG911. Plain old telephone service analog or digital lines may still be used to carry 911 calls, or calls may pass from IP to time-division multiplexing carriage within carrier networks. Finally, not all emergency call centers are equipped to receive 911 calls.
Companies may be reluctant to invest in deploying NG911 absent clear ROI. Providing advanced 911 capabilities is often seen as a risk mitigation approach and not one with hard ROI. Business leaders must be motivated by the desire to provide the safest possible workplace for their employees and contractors.
The path forward for NG911
This year's panel at Enterprise Connect was the first to discuss NG911 implementation. Fletcher and other panelists, among them Robin Erkkila of Bandwidth, Jose Alvarado of Intrado, attorney Martha Buyer and consultant Robert Harris, examined the steps organizations should take to prepare for the standard. The following were among their recommendations:
- Follow NG911 development and announcements from the National Emergency Number Association: The 9-1-1 Association.
- Meet with local public safety answering points and first responders to understand their NG911 capabilities and the information they need.
- Assess the organization's current 911 capabilities, and identify any gaps or areas for improvement to prepare for NG911.
- Engage with state and regional 911 authorities to get information on NG911 readiness, if available.
- Stay informed on the latest Federal Communications Commission rulings and industry developments related to NG911 implementation timelines and requirements.
- Be familiar with next-generation efforts outside of the U.S., including NG112 in the EU, NG999 in the U.K., and NG000 in Australia and New Zealand.
Irwin Lazar is president and principal analyst at Metrigy, where he leads coverage on the digital workplace. His research focus includes unified communications, VoIP, video conferencing and team collaboration.