Companies prep for NG911 implementation but hurdles remain

Companies are finally preparing for Next Generation 911. But full implementation of NG911, which enables phone systems to use IP-based capabilities to transmit information to emergency services, won't happen until the industry overcomes some thorny technological hurdles.

At Enterprise Connect, I moderated a discussion featuring industry leaders on the potential benefits of NG911, readiness for implementation and what organizations should do now. Let's explore the key takeaways from the session.

First, the major benefit of NG911 is that it uses the IP-based capabilities of phone systems to transmit information, such as text messages, facility floor plans and detailed caller location information, to emergency call centers. Additionally, NG911 can transmit information to help first responders, such as information from IoT devices, like cameras and sensors.

Where NG911 adoption is today

Just under half -- 42.1% -- of organizations with operations in the U.S. are aware of NG911 and have an active implementation program underway, according to Metrigy's "Employee Engagement Optimization: 2025" study of 400 companies.

However, adoption remains limited, according to Mark Fletcher, vice president of public safety solutions at 911inform. Before NG911 can work seamlessly, three areas must be in sync:

Transmission of a 911 call. Carrying of the 911 call by a telecom service provider. Reception of the 911 call by an emergency call center.

Fletcher said aligning these three areas is similar to the challenges faced when converting television from black and white to color. All three components must be ready to support NG911 for it to work.

Companies may be reluctant to invest in deploying NG911 absent clear ROI. Providing advanced 911 capabilities is often seen as a risk mitigation approach and not one with hard ROI.

In addition, some enterprises still operate older phone systems that may not support NG911. Plain old telephone service analog or digital lines may still be used to carry 911 calls, or calls may pass from IP to time-division multiplexing carriage within carrier networks. Finally, not all emergency call centers are equipped to receive 911 calls.

Business leaders must be motivated by the desire to provide the safest possible workplace for their employees and contractors.