Zoom advances AI Companion with agentic AI

Zoom has built into AI Companion agentic AI capabilities that enable the platform to perform multi-step tasks on behalf of users, a process the company claims will get work done faster.

Zoom introduced the latest AI Companion features in Zoom Workplace at Enterprise Connect Monday. The rollout incorporates AI Companion 2.0, which was introduced at the company's Zoomtopia conference last October.

AI Companion has evolved from a personal assistant to an agentic AI system, according to Smita Hashim, Zoom's chief product officer. AI Companion is embedded within Zoom Workplace and Contact Center.

"We're delivering value for our customers through AI agents and agentic skills that solve real customer problems, helping them connect, collaborate and get more done," Hashim said in a statement.

Zoom and other unified communications-as-a-service vendors are highly focused on embedding AI throughout their products, getting ahead of customers who are still trying to understand the technology's value and how to use it, said William McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"If you want to make people's workdays better with AI, you have to embed it into their [work process]," McKeon-White said. "For a lot of people, that's not the case right now, or there are no obvious use cases."

Employees have to be trained in the use of AI, and Forrester has seen companies address that need over the last few months, McKeon-White said. "Thankfully, organizations are realizing that there is a skillset required with this."

At the end of March, Zoom plans to launch Zoom Tasks with AI Companion across Workplace, a collaboration platform that integrates core communication and office productivity tools.

Zoom Tasks will automatically detect action items in meeting summaries, chats and emails. It will also complete tasks, such as scheduling follow-up meetings or generating documents from meetings. Workplace users can access Tasks through a new tab.

In May, Zoom expects to launch Live notes, real-time summaries of meetings or phone calls to help people stay on track, Zoom said. In late March, a new voice recorder on the Zoom Workplace mobile app will transcribe, summarize and capture action items with the help of AI Companion.

In June, Zoom plans to update Zoom Docs with added AI Companion capabilities that help people write business documents by providing context, searching for internal and external information, and aggregating everything based on user instructions.

Zoom's AI agent builder allows companies to build virtual agents for Contact Center.