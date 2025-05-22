The difference between Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars

Zoom Meetings has grown exponentially in popularity since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the app essentially became the de facto standard for remote meetings. More than half of companies that have deployed meeting applications are using Zoom, according to Metrigy's "Workplace Collaboration MetriCast: 2024" global study of almost 1,000 companies.

But Zoom Meetings isn't the only app available from Zoom Workplace to support distributed engagement. Zoom also offers Zoom Webinars for large-scale communication and engagement.

IT and business leaders must understand the key differences between each app and where each is most applicable for use.

Zoom Meetings Zoom Meetings is a video conferencing app that supports one-on-one and group video calls, as well as participation in meeting spaces using Zoom Rooms and associated video conferencing hardware. The app supports up to 100 participants in Workplace Basic and Pro licenses, and up to 500 participants with an Enterprise license. Additional participant add-ons for larger meetings are available. Within Zoom Meetings, all participants can appear on camera, share their screens, chat, use Zoom AI Companion (if enabled) and other meeting features, such as polls and reactions. Participants can also access apps that have been integrated by an administrator. With Zoom AI Companion, participants can receive post-meeting summaries and transcripts. During meetings, they can query AI Companion in real time to ask questions about discussions they might have missed.

Zoom Webinars The Zoom Webinars app is primarily designed for one-to-many live or on-demand virtual events, such as training sessions and product demos. Zoom also offers additional capabilities for hybrid and multisession events. The Zoom Webinars license requires a Pro plan. With the appropriate license, Zoom Webinars can support up to one million attendees and offers features, such as display customization, Q&A, polls, analytics and reporting, and a green room. Zoom Webinars does not currently support AI Companion. Editor's note: This chart was compiled using AI and was fact-checked by an editor.