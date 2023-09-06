Zoom releases its AI Companion and unveils new tools

Zoom released AI Companion for free to Zoom customers with paid accounts.

Zoom AI Companion became available on Sept. 5 to draft messages in Team Chat and generate summaries in Meetings. Zoom AI Companion in Meetings can also summarize topics discussed during the meeting without interrupting it and parse cloud recordings into highlights, summaries and next steps.

The video conferencing vendor also unveiled several other AI Companion capabilities that will be released in spring 2024, according to Zoom.

A virtual assistant for meetings One new Zoom AI Companion capability helps users prep for meetings by gathering germane materials from Zoom and third-party apps. This tool will help team members save time because they won't have to sift through various apps and file types, according to Raul Castanon, an analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research. A feature that could prove particularly useful is pre-meeting preparation. ... If these capabilities are executed as expected, they could be impactful for knowledge workers' productivity. Raul CastanonAnalyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research "A feature that could prove particularly useful is pre-meeting preparation, which will surface relevant content including emails, chats, documents and third-party apps, helping users prepare for an upcoming meeting," Castanon said. "If these capabilities are executed as expected, they could be impactful for knowledge workers' productivity."

More support for meetings Other new tools will assist users during and after meetings. With AI Companion's in-meeting real-time support, Zoom users can present queries to AI Companion in real time during a meeting to go over main points and use AI Companion to compose responses to team members. Meeting participants can also address a problem raised during the meeting by filing a ticket to tech support. After the meeting, users can rely on AI Companion for meeting summarization and outlining a to-do list in Team Chat or a third-party application.