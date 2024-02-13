Otter.ai rolls out cross-platform Meeting GenAI

Otter.ai on Tuesday introduced Meeting GenAI, a set of new tools that provide insights based on meeting history.

Meeting GenAI includes Otter AI Chat across all your meetings, AI Chat in Channels, and Summary View.

Otter AI Chat across all your meetings enables users to get answers to questions and generate content such as emails using Otter AI Chat, the vendor's collaborative tool that accesses all meetings across multiple workplace collaboration and communication platforms. It is generally available now.

AI Chat in Channels lets users chat with other team members using Otter AI Chat. It is available now to select users but will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Finally, Summary View provides users with a live narrative summary of the transcript. Unveiled previously, it is now generally available.

A shift in focus With the new tools in Meeting GenAI, Otter wants to show its users that it's more than just a transcription vendor, said chief growth officer Darius Contractor. "Part of our idea is that a lot of your work data is in meetings," Contractor said. "A lot of the most important things happening in your company are things people are talking about in Zoom meetings. So, why can't you use GenAI across all that data?" Otter is trying to transform from just being a "remembering tool" to one that helps users gain information from their work meetings, he said. The vendor is also going after customers who prefer Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini (previously known as Duet AI in its workspace format), and Zoom. "Microsoft is very much, whenever you do a query, very private to you," Contractor said. "That's understandable in some ways, but it really doesn't get at the collaboration that Otter is built on."

Some challenges While Otter is appealing to users who find themselves needing a collaboration meeting tool that spans different applications -- including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex and Google Meet -- the vendor's key problem will be getting people to use them as opposed to Microsoft and Google that offer more services, said Irwin Lazar, an analyst with Metrigy. "Their challenge is providing enough value from having a single place to get different insights from all of your meetings across multiple applications," Lazar said. "Is there enough value there? Would people be willing to pay the price?" He added that other vendors, including Zoom, offer meeting summarization for free. Moreover, while Microsoft charges a license for its Copilot AI assistant platform, it's not just for meetings. Copilot also features other office applications. "It's also getting harder and harder for them to stay relevant because now the companies or the meeting apps are all adding those similar types of features directly," he added. Moreover, tech giants such as Google and Microsoft have invested significantly in AI technology, compared to smaller vendors like Otter, said Raul Castanon, an analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.