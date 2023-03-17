Microsoft unveils AI-backed Copilot for Teams, Word and more

Generative AI will permeate many of Microsoft 365's productivity apps with the addition of Microsoft 365 Copilot, unveiled Thursday.

Microsoft 365 Copilot brings new AI-supported tools to Microsoft Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams, Word, Power Platform and Business Chat to help users with commonplace tasks.

Spanning Microsoft 365 platforms Copilot 365 helps users generate text, edits and key takeaways in Word; translates ideas into presentations using natural language dictations in PowerPoint; and compiles real-time summaries and to-do items in Teams. The power of generative AI Copilot services could allow employees to drastically improve work effectiveness. Jason WongAnalyst, Gartner "Microsoft 365 Copilot will make it possible for nearly all employees to have 'everyday AI' in their digital workplace," said Jason Wong, an analyst at Gartner. "The power of generative AI Copilot services could allow employees to drastically improve work effectiveness." Microsoft 365 Copilot follows closely behind the news of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Copilot for its CRM platform, revealed last week. Google also introduced new generative AI-supported capabilities in Google Workspace, its collaboration suite, this week.