Comparing Copilot for Microsoft 365 vs. GitHub Copilot

Microsoft has gone all in on its copilot initiatives, but the fact that Microsoft has introduced so many different Copilots has led to a bit of confusion.

At its simplest, a copilot is an AI-powered chatbot that has been integrated into Microsoft software. It allows a user to interact with the software using natural language queries. Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, and used the company's resources to create copilots that look and behave somewhat similarly to ChatGPT.

The different copilots for Microsoft's software and services vary in scope, and some are free while others require a subscription. For example, Microsoft is integrating a copilot into Windows 11. It is not currently generally available, but there is a prerelease version (Figure 1).

The Windows 11 Copilot will be free with a valid Windows 11 license, but many other copilots, such as Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot, come at an additional cost. These are two of the most well-known copilots, so it's important to understand what each of them do and how they are different.

Figure 1. The Copilot for Windows 11 preview release interface.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 Microsoft's flagship copilot is Copilot for Microsoft 365. Like the Windows Copilot, Copilot for Microsoft 365 can help users interact with the platform more efficiently. In addition, it can author documents on the user's behalf. One of the major differences between Windows Copilot and Copilot for Microsoft 365 is that the latter is subscription-based as a separate license from the technology it operates within. The Microsoft 365 Copilot add-on subscription costs $30 per user, per month on top of the normal Microsoft 365 subscription fee. Many organizations are essentially ineligible for Microsoft 365 Copilot at this time due to the 300-seat minimum for a license purchase. This translates to a minimum cost of $9,000 per month on top of the normal Microsoft 365 subscription fee. While $9,000 per month seems expensive, larger organizations will likely find that the cost is justified by the potential for increased end-user productivity. Copilot for Microsoft 365 can compose email messages, generate PowerPoint presentations and even use OneNote to help plan an event. One thing that makes Copilot for Microsoft 365 so powerful is that it has access to all the same data that the copilot user has access to. This means Copilot can learn from data such as documents and email messages when formulating a response. As such, a user could prompt Copilot to generate a summary of a Word document or create a financial outlook document based on a collection of Excel spreadsheets. Copilot for Microsoft 365 is also integrated with Teams and can summarize Teams meetings, generate action items and search chat history for answers.