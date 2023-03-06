Microsoft's new Dynamics 365 Copilot uses generative AI

Microsoft on Monday unveiled Dynamics 365 Copilot, aimed at helping enterprise CRM and CX software users save time on routine tasks with new AI-backed tools.

The Copilot tools are housed in Dynamics 365 portals for sales, customer service, customer insights, marketing and Business Central.

Microsoft's continued partnership with large language model ChatGPT maker OpenAI, including a $10 billion investment in January, has yielded a stream of generative AI-supported tools for the tech giant. Microsoft also owns GitHub, which co-developed the original Copilot -- an AI-powered code-writing platform -- with OpenAI.

Jumping first into the fast-moving race among tech giants in generative AI systems that harness LLMs to interact in real time with human users, Microsoft last month unveiled AI-supported updates to its Bing search engine, which propels its Edge browser. Last week Microsoft also added AI-updated tools to Microsoft Teams, its workplace collaboration suite.

"Microsoft clearly has an early edge in their Dynamics 365 portfolio because they run on Azure and Azure runs one of the most advanced foundational models in OpenAI ChatGPT," said Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

Making way for AI Other CRM vendors also are racing to incorporate generative AI technology into their products. CRM vendor Pegasystems last week previewed new generative AI-backed language prompting tools in Pega Infinity. CRM giant Salesforce has hinted at infusing new GPT capabilities into its Einstein AI platform, likely to be unveiled later this week during its TrailblazerDX developer conference, Wong said. "There might be a glut of 'me too' announcements now on GPT and generative AI, and people might get tired of those," said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. Nonetheless, the new Copilot capabilities seem useful, he said. "Wherever it is augmenting the human's work and sparing them from mundane and repetitive tasks, it is hard to debate their use," Jakovljevic said. One of Copilot's new AI-powered tools is summarizing Microsoft Teams meetings in Outlook emails within Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales.