Copilot generative AI comes to Dynamics 365 Field Service

Microsoft is integrating Copilot generative AI capabilities into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service and other Dynamics 365 applications.

The Copilot capabilities, unveiled at the vendor's annual Ignite conference this week, are intended to provide field service professionals and frontline workers with quicker access to information they need to perform their work or complete job orders, according to the company.

Frontline workers can struggle to find the information they need to perform their day-to-day jobs, according to Microsoft, listing it as a top five disruptive issue in its most recent Work Trend Index annual report.

Copilot functionality in D365 Field Service will be available as a public preview in December, with general availability to come later. Frontline workers such as operators or service technicians can ask questions in plain English via the Copilot interface in Teams and then receive information back from the D365 Field Service application, such as job status updates, parts information and job instructions.

Microsoft also unveiled Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides this week, which brings mixed reality and generative AI to manufacturing operations. Field service technicians and operators can query Copilot Guides in plain English, and the AI will surface relevant information based on a curated set of documentation, according to the company.

The information is aimed at helping technicians with tasks such as troubleshooting and can provide step-by-step instructions to complete work. Guides is also integrated with HoloLens 2 mixed reality, which provides holographic overlays to guide how tasks should be completed.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Guides is currently in private preview on HoloLens 2.

