Frontline worker jobs at risk from AI surge

The rise of AI threatens frontline jobs and strains worker morale, experts warn. Just the fear of adoption is taking a mental health toll on these workers, foreshadowing a broader crisis.

Panelists assembled this week by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine said they believe healthcare, construction, food services and other frontline workers might have more to be concerned about with AI than office workers.

"Industries that rely heavily on manual labor or routine tasks are particularly vulnerable to AI automation, which exacerbates the divide between high-skilled and low-skilled workers contributing to income inequality," said Beth Schwartz, associate director of the Office of Applied Psychology at the American Psychological Association (APA) and a panelist. "Displaced workers often struggle to find suitable alternative employment."

Schwartz presented data from the APA's 2023 Work in America survey of more than 2,500 workers, including that more than one-third of frontline workers worry about AI making their jobs obsolete. Those with greater concern about AI also reported higher levels of negative mental health issues and burnout. The annual Work in America survey measures employee stress and what workers want from employers with respect to mental health.

The panel, "AI for the Rest of Us: How Equitable Is the Future of Work for Front-line Workers?" was sponsored by the National Academies' Board on Human-Systems Integration.

Employers have said that AI will benefit frontline workers. Last year for example, Walmart addressed employee concerns about AI in the workplace, telling them that AI has clear limits and all it will do is free them from "monotonous, repetitive tasks," making them available for other types of work.

But AI adoption in the workplace could lead to "deskilling," a reduction in workers' skills and expertise over time, particularly for frontline workers, as reliance on AI technologies grows, said Mindy Shoss, a panelist and psychology professor at the University of Central Florida.

Workers are worried about the impact of AI on their mental health, according to an American Psychological Association survey.