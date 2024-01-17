At Davos, a warning that AI is coming for white-collar jobs

At the World Economic Forum this week, business leaders are discussing the pressing topic of how generative AI will affect white-collar jobs as well as the growing importance of critical thinking and adaptability in the workplace.

Regarding productivity, Arvind Krishna, chair and CEO of IBM, predicted, for instance, that generative AI will have a 40% improvement in coding productivity by 2030 and provide significant gains in customer service.

Speaking on a panel at the Davos, Switzerland forum, Krishna said that any job that falls under the umbrella of "digital labor," such as tasks in HR and finance that can be digitized, will be affected by generative AI. Indeed, IBM said last year that it was considering a hiring pause on back-office jobs that AI could do.

AI won't necessarily displace jobs, but if workers don't adapt, "you're going to find that you may not have a job," Krishna said.

He added that generative AI "is the first technology that goes after white-collar work."

"It doesn't matter whether you're a physicist, mathematician, a computer scientist, doctor or writer; it means that the lower half of cognitive work gets taken over by generative AI," Krishna said. "It implies that you've got to learn critical thinking."