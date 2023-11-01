Fear of AI might increase workplace turnover

The use of AI will result in some job losses, but the fear of AI will prompt attrition as employees look for safe employment havens. AI's effects will be uneven because employers will adopt AI tools at different speeds.

Employees who believe AI will replace their jobs reported a 27% lower intent to stay with their organization compared to employees who don't feel threatened by the technology, according to a recent survey of 3,500 global employees conducted by Gartner.

"This lower intent to stay translates into employee attrition, which can cost organizations in the millions per year in overall attrition cost and lost productivity," said Helen Poitevin, a Gartner analyst, at the firm's recently concluded ReimagineHR Conference in Orlando.

Specifically, Gartner estimates that for an organization of 10,000 employees, employee fear of AI will cost $53 million per year in total costs and lost productivity.

At a separate event this week, Eva Selenko, a professor in work psychology at Loughborough University's business school in the U.K., and other experts issued the same warning about retention. She said that employees are concerned AI may change their jobs or replace them outright.

"If they have high skills, they are very likely to look for another job," she said on Monday at a National Academies forum AI in the Workplace: Implications for Mental Health.