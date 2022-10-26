LinkedIn wants to make it easier to hire internal talent

In a tight job market, hiring internal talent for open jobs is getting more attention, if not more tools. The latest is from LinkedIn Corp., which added a new feature to its talent platform to make it easier for employees to find a new job with their present employer.

LinkedIn is adding to its learning platform, LinkedIn Learning Hub, with more personalized skill building. Employees can set goals and priorities, and get specific skill recommendations. They'll also be able to see their employer's open jobs within the learning platform.

The idea is to give employees more control over their career development "so that they can qualify for these internal opportunities," said Jill Raines, director of product management at LinkedIn.

[Learners] have to be able to see the ROI. Jill RainesDirector of product management, LinkedIn

The connection between learning and career outcomes is critical; learners "have to be able to see the ROI" to be motivated to complete learning goals, she said.

For recruiters, LinkedIn is adding a search feature to spotlight internal candidates for open roles.