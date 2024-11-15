AI workplace adoption comes bundled with fear, guilt

Using AI in the workplace might be an uncomfortable secret for some employees. They worry that managers or colleagues might see it as cheating or taking a shortcut. Worse, they fear managers might view them as less competent if they rely on AI to do their jobs.

"There is this fear of being seen as lazy," said Christina Janzer, senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack, a Salesforce-owned company, discussing the results of a new survey. "I wasn't really expecting to see feelings of guilt come out so strong."

This workplace anxiety around AI surfaced in a global survey of more than 17,000 desk workers conducted by Slack's Workforce Lab in conjunction with Qualtrics.

Slack's findings underscore that AI is having a unique effect on the workforce. Unlike previous technologies, AI often brings emotional concerns, reshaping how people interact on the job.

"We trust the machine more than we trust the person to do the thing," said Helen Poitevin, a Gartner analyst, at the recent Gartner ReimagineHR conference.

As AI penetrates workplaces, new tools, including AI feedback coaches in HR, are emerging to help managers prepare for challenging conversations.

Poitevin envisions AI as an adviser, enabling employees to practice interactions, simulate responses, prepare for sensitive discussions and improve communication skills. These AI "pocket advisers" are designed to be ever-present, offering guidance on everyday tasks to help employees feel more prepared.