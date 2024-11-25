Researchers: AI could polarize jobs, reshape future of work

The future of work will be turned upside down by AI, a new study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says. Middle jobs -- those that exist between low- and high-end work -- will go away.

Jobs at risk include entry-level developers, IT support and any role that involves routine and repetitive tasks, low decision-making complexity and easily structured workflows. As this happens, the future of work will be reshaped by a widening divide between high-skill and low-skill jobs, affecting every part of the economy, according to the study.

High-skill jobs, especially those requiring problem-solving and human judgment, are less likely to be entirely replaced.

"This may be one of the biggest transformations of the economy that we've seen," said Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab and co-chair of the effort behind the National Academies' report "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work."