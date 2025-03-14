AI in the workplace: Businesses brace for new rules

President Donald Trump has moved to deregulate AI on the federal level, but some states want to regulate the use of AI in the workplace. Those dueling goals might collide as states push for stricter AI regulations while Trump pushes for less interference.

California, New York, Connecticut and Texas are among the states considering bills this year to regulate AI in the workplace.

The various legislative proposals designate any workplace AI system involved in hiring and firing as "high-risk" and subject to special requirements. That could include disclosing the use of AI to job candidates and limiting reliance on automated decision-making in any consequential employment action.

But the test of any new law is how authorities enforce it, said Reena Richtermeyer, an attorney at CM Law. She will be watching for that.

"It's one thing to have legislation -- it's quite another to enforce it," Richtermeyer said. She said some of the legislation might be vague as well as difficult to understand, implement and enforce.

Enforcement will tell more about law Richtermeyer suggested that the first significant enforcement cases -- at the state or federal level -- will set the tone for how seriously businesses take AI laws. The focus this year is on getting something passed in a state legislature. In California, for instance, the No Robo Bosses Act introduced March 6 seeks to bar employers from exclusively relying on AI in hiring, promotion and termination decisions without human oversight. "AI must remain a tool controlled by humans, not the other way around," said State Sen. Jerry McNerney, a Democrat from the San Francisco Bay area community of Pleasanton, in a statement. Similarly, in new legislation in Connecticut, An Act Concerning AI, also seeks human oversight of AI systems with the potential to make consequential decisions, which includes those made by HR departments. "The states will take the lead, regardless of what happens at the federal level," said David Trier, vice president of product at ModelOp, an AI governance software company. Trier said businesses must consider the practices these bills seek because they will soon be affected. He said that any company that does business in an AI-regulated state will have to comply with the state's law.