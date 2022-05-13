Federal warning on AI hiring bias now comes with teeth

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has been increasingly warning employers to be careful about the risk of bias when applying AI to hiring systems.

In November, Charlotte Burrows, EEOC chair, questioned the effectiveness of some AI HR tools and described some vendors as selling "snake oil." The next step may be legal action.

On Thursday, the EEOC and the U.S. Department of Justice published a new guidance document for employers that underscores "how algorithms and artificial intelligence can lead to disability discrimination in hiring." They included a separate technical paper on AI bias in hiring that discusses the need for employment screening safeguards.

Algorithmic tools should not stand as a barrier for people with disabilities seeking access to jobs. Kristen ClarkeAssistant attorney general, Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice

"Algorithmic tools should not stand as a barrier for people with disabilities seeking access to jobs," said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, in a statement.

Paul Starkman, a labor and employment attorney for Clark Hill PLC in its Chicago office, said the joint EEOC-DOJ statement signals that investigations and "enforcement activity will also follow."

Employers need to understand how they use AI in their hiring and employment processes and "make sure that you have adequate safeguards," and that the AI will not perpetuate discrimination and bias, Starkman said.