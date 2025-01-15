Trump nominates AI in HR advocate to Department of Labor

Keith Sonderling has long argued that humans -- not algorithms -- are the biggest source of hiring bias. Now, the former commissioner for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will take on a new challenge as the deputy secretary of labor under President-elect Donald Trump.

If the Senate confirms him, Sonderling will become the second-highest-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Labor, its de facto chief operating officer, responsible for day-to-day management, strategic planning and development initiatives. The department oversees wage and hour standards, workplace safety, and other related issues.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has warned HR leaders to exercise caution when deploying AI in HR, particularly in hiring. The main task of the EEOC is to enforce anti-discrimination laws, which might make the agency more of a cautionary voice in deployments of AI in HR. It has worked jointly with the Department of Justice to publish guidance on "how algorithms and artificial intelligence can lead to disability discrimination in hiring," which was a clear warning to employers.