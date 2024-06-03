Judge weighs arguments in Workday AI bias case

A federal judge in San Francisco is considering whether existing anti-discrimination laws apply to AI systems or if new legislation is needed to address concerns of AI bias in hiring practices. The case, Derek L. Mobley vs. Workday, centers on allegations that the HR software provided by Workday discriminates against job applicants who are Black, disabled or older.

During a recent hearing to consider Workday's motion to dismiss the case, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin probed both parties on the responsibilities and liabilities of HR software vendors such as Workday. "What troubles me about Workday's interpretation is the concept that the employer would not be liable for intentional discrimination unless they knew that the software was doing something that was intentionally discriminatory," Lin said, according to a court transcript of the hearing.

Mobley, the plaintiff, argues that Workday's algorithmic tools have systematically screened out his applications due to his race, disability and age. Mobley's attorney, Lee Winston of Winston Cooks LLC in Birmingham, Ala., contends that this violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

If your company created the product, you're responsible for it. Lee WinstonPlaintiff attorney, Winston Cooks LLC

"There's no software vendor exemption written into the statute," Winston argued. "If your company created the product, you're responsible for it. It's that straightforward."

Workday's defense, led by Erin Connell of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP in Austin, counters that Title VII covers only employers, not the vendors that supply the tools. Connell pointed to recent guidance issued by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs that puts responsibility on federal contractors to ensure the tools they use aren't discriminatory.

"Employers are responsible for the third-party tools that they purchase if they end up being discriminatory, even if the employer didn't know," Connell told the judge.

This AI bias case has attracted the interest of regulators. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently filed an amicus brief that urges the court not to dismiss Mobley's claims, calling them plausible. Workday makes hiring assessments and tests used by employers in hiring.

Two labor and employment legal experts not involved in the case reviewed copies of the hearing transcript provided by TechTarget Editorial and give their take.