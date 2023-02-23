Lawsuit alleges Workday's AI enables hiring bias

A lawsuit has been filed against Workday by a man claiming its AI software enables discrimination against people who fit his profile: Black, disabled and over the age 40.

In a complaint filed this week in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., Derek Mobley said that he has applied for some 80 to 100 jobs at various employers that he believes use Workday software. "He has been denied employment each and every time," the lawsuit alleges.

Mobley received a bachelor's degree in finance from Morehouse College, a historically Black men's liberal arts college in Atlanta, and an associate degree in network systems administration from ITT Technical Institute, according to the lawsuit.

The Workday screening tools "allow its customers to use discriminatory and subjective judgments in reviewing and evaluating employees for hire," the lawsuit alleges.

"If an individual does not make it past these Workday screening products, he/she will not advance in the hiring process," it claims. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has expressed concern about applying AI to hiring decisions. Last month, the agency held a hearing on the benefits and risks of using AI in hiring.

The agency said it plans to step up its education efforts on AI and the "potential for unlawful bias so that these systems do not become high-tech pathways to discrimination," said Charlotte Burrows, EEOC chair, in a statement last month. The EEOC has not brought any lawsuits against vendors alleging AI technologies facilitate hiring discrimination.