Judge allows AI lawsuit against Workday to proceed

A federal judge in California has partially allowed an AI lawsuit against Workday to move forward, a case that might set a precedent for holding software vendors accountable for the potential discriminatory effects of their algorithms.

The lawsuit, brought by Derek Mobley, alleges that Workday's algorithms are biased, leading to his repeated job rejections based on race, age and disability. Mobley identifies himself in the lawsuit as African American and over the age of 40 with anxiety and depression.

While U.S. District Court Judge Rita Lin dismissed some of Mobley's discrimination claims against Workday, she allowed crucial claims in this AI lawsuit to proceed, signaling a mixed outcome that both sides have spun in their favor. The court was ruling on Workday's motion to dismiss.

Workday expressed satisfaction with the court's decision to dismiss several claims. "We're pleased that the majority of claims in this case were dismissed, and we're confident that the remaining allegations will be easily refuted as we move to the next phase where we'll have an opportunity to directly challenge their accuracy," a company spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Lee Winston, Mobley's Birmingham, Ala.-based attorney, highlighted the significance of the court allowing key claims to move forward. "The court's ruling means that discrimination laws apply to AI products used in the hiring selection process," he said. "Workday is not entitled to immunity for their AI creations. The existing discrimination laws apply, and the case fortunately gets to advance to the next stage."

This case has received the attention of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which filed a brief in April urging the court not to dismiss Mobley's claims.