Workday's AI lawsuit defense puts responsibility on users

An ongoing AI lawsuit against Workday highlights potential positions HR software vendors might adopt when critics accuse their products of facilitating hiring bias. Central to this legal battle is a contentious issue: Should the HR SaaS platform vendor or its users bear the responsibility when facing a bias claim?

Workday is defending itself in a lawsuit filed by Derek Mobley in U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., last year. Mobley alleges he has applied for 80 to 100 jobs through various employers, all of which he believes utilize Workday's hiring software. Despite holding finance and network system administration degrees, he claims that employers consistently rejected him.

Workday's defense strategy demarcates the line of responsibility, arguing that the users, not Workday, control the hiring process.

Mobley's AI lawsuit is now at a critical juncture as it awaits a judge's ruling on Workday's motion to dismiss.

Mobley, who identifies himself as African American and over 40 with anxiety and depression, alleges Workday's software is discriminatory. Numerous positions required him to take "a Workday branded assessment and/or personality test when applying for jobs." The lawsuit argues that these tests "are unlawful disability-related inquiries" designed to identify mental health disorders that have no bearing on whether he would succeed as an employee.

In January, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin dismissed Mobley's lawsuit against Workday, but granted Mobley the opportunity to file an amended complaint to pursue additional legal theories raised at a dismissal hearing and in a brief. Seizing this chance, Mobley's legal team expanded their case. While the original complaint spanned 16 pages, the amended version presented a more detailed argument in 37 pages.

Among the legal theories advanced by Mobley is that Workday acts as an indirect employer. Its hiring tools "discriminatorily interfere" in hiring, an allegation that implies they act as gatekeepers. The lawsuit also cites TechTarget Editorial reporting on Workday's workforce composition to support its narrative that its "algorithmic decision-making tools lack sufficient guardrails to prevent discrimination."

Workday denies claims In its new dismissal motion this month, Workday vehemently denied those claims, stating that it's the customers who configure and use its software to screen candidates. Workday added that it has no control over a customer's day-to-day operations and "no ability to force a customer to make decisions in the hiring process or otherwise." In a statement to TechTarget Editorial, Workday said: "We believe this lawsuit is without merit and deny the allegations and assertions made in the amended complaint. We remain committed to responsible AI." Workday defines responsible AI as having "guardrails to ensure fairness, transparency, explainability, reliability and more." Workday's defense underscores the situation an HR manager may face when using any HR software platform. Under employment law, "liability is ultimately going to be borne by the employer," said Paul Lopez, a labor and employment attorney at Tripp Scott in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. But that's not to say the HR vendor is off the hook. He said the employer could argue that the software was defective, and the software vendor might have some responsibility to customers. Lopez said that employers will need indemnification in software licensing agreements in case of a problem, where a software provider takes on the cost of third-party claims against a customer. Customers, especially smaller companies, might not have the leverage to get software licensing agreements that they want. If that's the case, Lopez said, he might recommend staying away from a platform until "you have seen other companies use it and kick the tires over and over again without incident or problem."