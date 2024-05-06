Judge overseeing Workday AI lawsuit has questions

A pivotal legal battle is unfolding in a federal district court as District Court Judge Rita Lin seeks clarity on Workday's role in alleged hiring discrimination through its AI-enabled recruitment software.

The lawsuit, filed last year by Derek Mobley and where he identifies himself as African American and over the age of 40 with anxiety and depression, accuses the HR tech vendor of embedding biases into its algorithms, which allegedly led to his repeated rejection from job opportunities.

The hearing is scheduled for May 14 in a San Francisco courtroom, where Lin will consider a motion to dismiss the AI lawsuit case. Lin's questions go to the heart of whether federal anti-discrimination law applies to algorithms. Workday argues, in part, that the employer controls the hiring process, not the software vendor.

This case has also captured the attention of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which recently filed a brief urging the court not to dismiss Mobley's claims. It argues that Mobley has plausibly alleged Workday's role in hiring because its assessments and tests "give the platform significant control over whether an applicant advances in the hiring process."