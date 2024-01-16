14 tech job boards to know in 2024

Searching for a job or the right candidate can be time-consuming and noisy, but industry-specific job boards help with the search for talent or jobs by providing a platform to siphon out the noise to find quality jobs and candidates.

2023 opened with mass layoffs in the tech sector, specifically at big tech companies. Now, companies are looking to hire in fields such as climate tech.

Tech job boards help employers and employees connect in fields such as software engineering, systems administration, product development and design.

Tech job boards

Whether searching for talent or a new tech role, there are dozens of job boards to choose from beyond the more well-known job platforms, such as Indeed, Glassdoor, LinkedIn and ZipRecruiter. Below is a nonexhaustive list of notable examples.

Built In

Built In is an online community that focuses on the tech and startup sector. Built In is unique because it has local job websites for specific cities and tech hubs, including Boston, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York, in addition to its national site. Local sites help job seekers find work in their market. Built In also posts remote jobs.

Job seekers can search by company, popular job searches or roles. Content creators and Built In's editorial staff also populate the website with content about tech trends and job markets. Employers can recruit and build their brand through custom editorial content. Built In also has online learning courses and materials. The learning feature links to courses and certifications hosted on other online learning platforms, such as Udacity and Udemy.

Dice

Dice is an exclusively tech-focused job board. Job seekers can sort results based on several criteria, such as job title, skills or company. Dice also has a mobile app and a salary estimator. Job seekers can choose to make their account public on Dice or set it to browsing mode if they don't want to be approached by recruiters yet.

Dice also offers articles on career advice and hiring suggestions. It also hosts technology-specific virtual career events to connect recruiters and job seekers.

Fishbowl

Fishbowl is an app for professionals to connect, engage in work-related discussions and share experiences. The platform is an anonymous space that employees or job seekers can use to get advice or assist their search, and companies can use the platform as part of their recruitment strategy. Because Fishbowl postings are anonymous, it has a reputation as a safe space to discuss industry-specific work experiences and supports authentic conversations.

HackerEarth

HackerEarth is a job platform that matches IT employers with developers. For job seekers, the platform offers job descriptions, custom coding assessments and hackathons, which enable developers to showcase their skills.

For job posters, HackerEarth offers custom posting plans and software packages that help employers interview and hire talent. For example, the employer can schedule coding interviews to evaluate the applicant's coding skills in real time through pair programming. Employers can use the platform to automatically create coding tests based on over 40 languages and 500 skills.

Hired

Hired is a tech job board that works in reverse -- job posters apply to interview job candidates. It supports in-person roles in 17 cities and remote positions. It also has a chatbot for customer support. For job seekers, the platform has a salary calculator and career guidance in the form of articles, skills assessments and online events. Hired is free for job seekers. Hired has roles for UX and UI design, DevOps, QA, product management and sales, among others.

Key Values

Key Values is a job board that helps engineers find companies that share their values. Both hiring companies and job seekers can post what they value most in a job, and the platform matches them. The platform also offers example questions that a job seeker could ask in an interview to probe a company's commitment to a certain set of values.

For example, if the job seeker values a fast-paced environment and a company that takes risks in favor of stability, the platform suggests interview questions such as, "What were some of the biggest changes on the engineering team in the last six months?" This question can illuminate how quickly things happen at the interviewing company and whether the engineering team is flexible with new technologies.

Ladders

Ladders is a job board focused on connecting candidates with high-paying job opportunities. Every position listed on Ladders pays a minimum of $100,000 per year, so users in that job market don't have to sift through jobs below their salary expectations or candidates seeking less. Basic membership to Ladders is free, but some listings require a paid membership to apply.

Job posters on Ladders are likely to be large-scale corporations and enterprises hiring for more advanced roles. Ladders also has a mobile app. Tech job seekers can filter for jobs in the technology sector on Ladders.

Levels.fyi

Levels.fyi is a platform for tech professionals with a specialized technology job board that helps users compare opportunities side by side with company stock and salary estimates. Employers can advertise their vacancies to a vast audience of tech experts who frequent the site to evaluate career tiers in various organizations and seek new career prospects. It has free and paid plans, a searchable resume database, applicant tracking integration and job post enhancements.

SquadJobs

SquadJobs gives applicants direct referrals and helps companies find diverse talent based on values, skills and experience. SquadJobs operates on the premise that candidates who have an "internal champion" -- someone at the company referring them -- are more likely to get hired and more likely to stay at the company once they do. Lesbians Who Tech & Allies hosts this site and aims to make the tech community more inclusive and diverse.

SquadJobs is free for job seekers, who can sign up via email or LinkedIn. SquadJobs offers a three-tier paid subscription model for hiring organizations.

TechFetch

TechFetch is a tech job board that matches tech jobs with professionals in a database. The platform is free for job seekers, but job posters need to sign up for a paid subscription to use it. TechFetch is limited to the U.S.

TechFetch has a skill score feature that assists recruiters with evaluating ability in a specific area. Some examples of skills tests include account management, abstract reasoning and BackboneJS.

Wellfound

Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) is a startup- and remote-focused hiring platform. Similar to other job boards, it enables job seekers to search based on different filters, such as salary, industry or title. Wellfound also gives job seekers information about the investors in the company and the company's current funding stage. Wellfound is free to use for job seekers and has free and paid global job posting plans. It does not have a mobile app.

We Work Remotely

We Work Remotely serves as a job board dedicated to remote positions, enabling employers to showcase their remote job openings and engage with international professionals. The platform has only paid job posting options. The platform offers applicant tracking system integration, candidate screening features and job board syndication. The platform is not specifically tech-focused but has a significant number of tech jobs listed.

Whitetruffle

Whitetruffle lets job seekers create a profile, upload a resume and simultaneously send it to several companies with a single application. Some of the company's hiring partners include Netflix, Postmates and Asana. The platform uses machine learning to match the applicant to companies based on the contents of their profile and resume. Whitetruffle is free for job seekers and companies that want to make one job post. Companies that want to make multiple job posts need to pay to use the service.

Y Combinator

The startup accelerator company Y Combinator (YC) has a job board. Job seekers can find jobs in design, UX, UI, product management, recruiting and HR, sales and science, among other fields. Job posters are YC companies. YC has more than 4,000 funded companies, including Airbnb, Instacart and Coinbase, that got their start with YC.

Editor's note: The list above is based on internet research and is nonexhaustive. The companies listed represent a snapshot of tech job recruitment and job seeking platforms available at the time of writing.

Ben Lutkevich is a writer for WhatIs, where he writes definitions and features.