Tech industry often denies job interviews to women, study

Securing a tech industry job usually requires an interview. But according to a new study examining bias in the industry, many women and people of color don't get interview invitations.

Hired, a job-matching platform based in New York City, reported that interview invitations were sent exclusively to men in 38% of job opportunities last year. This number, though alarming, does reflect an improvement from 2018, when the figure stood at 45%. Hired surveyed 1,075 tech employees and job seekers.

Another finding is that white people have a better chance at an interview. In 2022, 12% of positions only sent interview requests to white job seekers. But that's an improvement from 26% in 2018.

Hired said the tech industry trends are encouraging, and nearly all the 229 hiring leaders surveyed said "they make efforts to ensure hiring decisions are free from bias."

But Hired's findings also suggest that much of the tech industry's workforce gender and racial disparities are self-inflicted, resulting from biased hiring. The tech industry's low percentages of women and Black Americans is well documented and slow to improve. Women make up less than a third of the tech industry, and Black Americans represent about 5% of the tech workforce, despite a U.S. population that is 13% Black.

"There has been more dedicated focus between 2018 and now toward including a more representative set across races," said Josh Brenner, CEO of Hired. But while the data is moving in the right direction, "the representation still remains an issue" for women and nonwhite individuals, he said.

Hired said it used an independent research firm to survey 229 technology hiring leaders, nearly 80% of whom worked in HR. Participants were vetted and compensated for their participation and kept anonymous. Hired also used survey response data from a random sample of 1,075 tech employees and job seekers who used Hired's career marketplace.