White-sounding names have edge in hiring, bias study says

Researchers sent fake job applications to about 100 Fortune 500 employers, with up to 1,000 applications per employer -- totaling about 84,000 fictitious resumes. They randomly assigned Black- or white-sounding names to single out the race of employees to search for hiring bias. Many employers favored white candidates over Black candidates.

The overall rate of racial discrimination was about 10%, although there was wide variation among companies, with some favoring white applicants over Black applicants by more than 20%, the study found.

Hired CEO Josh Brenner said the findings on hiring bias in this working paper, updated this month, "highlight that bias is still an unfortunate reality in hiring."

Rollbacks of affirmative action and growing anti-DEI sentiment threaten to exacerbate the [hiring bias] problem. Josh BrennerCEO, Hired

Brenner believes hiring bias could worsen because "rollbacks of affirmative action and growing anti-DEI sentiment threaten to exacerbate the problem and adversely impact an organization's ability to hire diverse talent," he said. Hired, a recruiting marketplace for tech jobs, has been steadily documenting tech industry hiring trends in its annual "State of Wage Inequality in the Tech Industry" report.

But one of the questions facing HR software vendors and the managers who rely on their platforms isn't just about discrimination in hiring -- it's also about whether racial and ethnic bias has been baked into AI systems used to sort and rank job candidates. This study, which relies on data collected in 2020 and 2021 as DEI and automation efforts were gaining ground, doesn't offer an answer.

Patrick Kline, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, and one of the study's authors, said he did not believe automation played a major role in the bias the researchers observed. But the study does cite the benefit to centralized hiring processes as "a possible means of dampening bias in large organizations" versus hiring systems that might be more susceptible to "snap judgments by individuals."

In response to questions from TechTarget Editorial, Kline said they saw a high response rate of about 25% to the fictitious resumes sent out, which suggested that a significant number of resumes were reviewed rather than automatically screened.

Kline also said it's "extremely unlikely that any automated screen is actually using the names" to reject applicants. The study randomly assigned names suggesting that the applicant was Black or white to resumes while keeping other characteristics, such as work history and education, consistent.

Nearly a dozen HR platforms In a previous version of the paper from 2021, the researchers found that companies used 11 different third-party services to manage some aspects of their hiring process. Despite the variety of vendors involved, the study found little difference from one company to the next in racial contact gaps, which measured the difference in response rates between job applications that appeared to come from candidates of different racial backgrounds. This month, the researchers released the names and ratings of the companies that unwittingly participated in the research, including auto parts suppliers such as Auto Nation, categorized by researchers as more discriminatory, and general merchandiser Target, which was among the best scoring organizations. Donald Tomaskovic-Devey, a sociology professor who heads the Center for Employment Equity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, welcomed the decision to release the employers' names in the study. He noted that the researchers have also developed a method for checking bias that could be valuable to regulators, such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.