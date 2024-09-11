U.S. finds women persistently underrepresented in tech



Despite efforts to improve diversity in high-tech industries, the percentage of women in tech has remained nearly the same for a generation, according to a new study by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Women currently occupy 22.6% of the technical roles -- science, tech, engineering and math (STEM) jobs such as engineers and programmers -- within the tech industry. They represented 22.4% of this workforce in 2014, the beginning of the study's time frame. But the EEOC said the numbers have not changed in two decades.

The big picture is that "women are still less than a quarter of high-tech workers," said Charlotte Burrows, chair of the EEOC, at a briefing Wednesday, "despite being almost half of the U.S. workforce -- a percentage that has barely budged since 2005."

The underrepresentation in high tech, which also affects Black and Hispanic workers, has ramifications well beyond the data. The high-tech sector is making AI systems that can automate employment, credit, housing and healthcare decisions.

The EEOC has warned employers to be careful that AI systems don't discriminate in hiring. Burrows said the lack of diversity in the tech workforce could affect how these systems treat various demographics. She said the developers "may not see the whole picture," which could result in biased outcomes.

The report, "High Tech, Low Inclusion: Diversity in the High Tech Workforce and Sector 2014-2022," doesn't answer the question of why the needle isn't moving for women, Black and Hispanic workers in tech.

"We started with the question about 'why,' and that is always the most important question," Burrows said, but she added that the EEOC needs more research to answer it.

There are multiple women-in-tech organizations that advocate for increased diversity, and big tech companies have acknowledged, over the years, the need to improve representation not only of women, but of Black and Hispanic workers.

Nonetheless, some theories on the persistently low diversity data were offered at the Wednesday briefing, including sexual harassment of women in STEM fields. Burrows cited a 2018 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine report that found sexual harassment in academia was resulting in "a costly loss of talent in these academic fields."

In a reaction to the report, Jeanne Achille, CEO of PR and marketing firm The Devon Group and chair of the Women in HR Technology summit, said, "What seems to be consistently missing is the lack of change to the tech category's culture -- it's not one of inclusion and belonging, which is why even if women do enter tech jobs, many of them decide to exit for a more welcoming environment elsewhere."