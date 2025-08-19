Should you outsource your FMLA administration?

As with the outsourcing of other HR functions, outsourcing FMLA claims might seem promising for some companies. However, HR leaders should be aware of the disadvantages of doing so before moving forward.

As HR and benefits practitioners are well aware, dealing with Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) claims requires a lot of administrative tasks. Smaller companies that process only a couple of claims a year -- if any -- might opt to keep the related admin internal. However, if an organization's workforce consists of thousands of employees and is scattered throughout the country, outsourcing FMLA administration and management might start to seem like a wiser course.

Here's more about the benefits and drawbacks of outsourcing FMLA administration.

3 benefits of outsourcing FMLA administration HR leaders might find that shifting FMLA responsibilities to another provider frees up HR staff for other tasks. Learn more. 1. Lightens HR's administrative burden Hiring an outside expert that specializes in FMLA administration can significantly decrease the leave management workload for HR. Handling FMLA claims requires practitioners to carry out the following, said Julie Stich, vice president of content at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, a nonprofit organization that provides research and education to benefits professionals and is located in Brookfield, Wis.: Determine an employee's eligibility for leave.

Track and document employees' FMLA leave times.

Handle FMLA requests that are tied to ADA requirements.

Oversee an employee's return to work once the employee's claim is closed.

Process intermittent FMLA leave.

Ensure their company remains compliant with all applicable laws related to FMLA.

Stay up-to-date on how FMLA integrates with any applicable federal and state leave requirements. "[An outsourced provider] can handle some of those administrative tasks that seem overwhelming sometimes or just seem very time-consuming," Stich said. 2. Brings in FMLA-related expertise FMLA administration providers are focused on claims management and processing, so their employees are likely more familiar with how to handle unusual FMLA-related situations than in-house HR generalists. "[FMLA administration providers] can help approve, deny, or make recommendations on a path forward," said Matthew Burr, HR consultant at Burr Consulting LLC, an HR consultancy located in Elmira, N.Y. However, HR leaders should remember that an internal employee will need to be in charge of managing the relationship with the third-party provider and potentially answering questions from employees. This individual should be knowledgeable enough to explain the applicable rules to managers and supervisors who have employees out on FMLA leave, said Karen Young, founder and president of HR Resolutions, a consulting firm in Harrisburg, Pa. "There should always be someone on staff who understands the intricacies [of FMLA]," Young said. "The outsourcing is merely the administration and paperwork piece of it." 3. Can improve employee experience Employees might find it challenging to navigate their leave-related rights and responsibilities. Delegating employee communications to an outsourced FMLA administrator can improve employee experience because the administrator's employees are likely used to providing easy-to-understand FMLA-related information in a timely manner. "If outsourcing means more attention, more efficiencies, and faster service, that might be a good thing," Stich said.