Learn pros, cons of employee lifestyle spending accounts

Designing an employee benefit strategy that recognizes the needs of a workforce can be a challenge for organizations, as certain benefits might not be relevant to all employees. A lifestyle spending account (LSA) program is one way of giving employees the chance to supplement their overall plan with more personalized benefits. However, potential issues with employee taxation and vendor contracts can make the program more difficult than it might first appear.

What is an LSA? Employee LSAs are relatively new, so not all HR leaders are familiar with them. An LSA is an account set up by an employer that contains a specific dollar amount for an employee to spend during a predetermined period, said Seth Safra, leader of the employee benefits and executive compensation group at Proskauer Rose LLP, a law firm located in New York. Employees can only use these accounts for certain expenses. Approved LSA expenses are usually in health and wellness categories. An LSA usually covers the following spending types, said Augustus Vickery, director at the HR practice at Gartner: Childcare.

Financial planning services.

Gym equipment.

Gym memberships.

Mental health services.

Pet care.

Pet insurance.

3 pros of employee lifestyle spending accounts Employee LSAs can benefit organizations in a few ways. Learn about the pros. 1. They acknowledge differing employee wishes Today's workforce is comprised of multiple generations of employees with different needs. LSAs offer a company the flexibility to design a program that addresses people of all ages, Vickery said. For example, a young professional entering the workforce might not be concerned yet about financial planning, but they might be interested in an LSA that covers their online gaming subscriptions. "It's really about meeting employees where they're at," Vickery said. 2. They demonstrate an employer's investment in its workforce Employees might feel like their company cares about their needs if LSAs are somewhat customizable or personalized. For example, an employee might struggle with work-life balance because of multiple pets that require time and money. An LSA that covers pet care could alleviate some stress. "They think, 'My company is listening to me,'" said Julie Stich, vice president of content at the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP), a nonprofit organization that provides research and education to benefits professionals and is located in Brookfield, Wis. 3. They can result in money back for companies Organizations might receive some funds back at the end of the set period. Employees often don't use all of their LSA budget, Stich said. "If an employee doesn't use everything, the employer retains that money and can use it for next year or for something else," she said.