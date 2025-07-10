12 of the top employee wellness software options

Many companies are moving away from narrowly defined corporate health programs and expanding to a more holistic focus on well-being, but most rely on technology in some form.

Tools range from applications with one main function to those with a full complement of features and integrations with other HR systems used within the organization. When looking for an application to support an employee program, HR and wellness leaders should have specific goals to guide the research. The corporate wellness market has exploded over the last several years, and "shiny object syndrome" is a real danger. It's also worth considering products from vendors already in use, such as the organization's insurance provider and HR software providers.

Below is a list of 12 applications and services, which provide a range of features to consider when researching the workplace health and wellness market. The list was compiled using sites such as Forrester, G2 and Gartner, as well as vendor websites and personal experience.

Fitbit Fitbit, arguably the most well-known company on the list, provides wearable tech that can track a variety of health-related data points, including steps taken, heart rate and sleep patterns. It offers progress tracking, challenges and capabilities for competition with others. Many companies have encouraged the use of personal Fitbit wearables to promote health and wellness through incentives such as subsidies or reimbursements. Fitbit also offers an enterprise-focused product through its Fitbit Enterprise brand, Fitbit Care, which augments wearables with additional features, such as coaching and intervention. Fitbit was acquired by Google in 2021.

Grokker Corporate well-being vendor Grokker offers a library of over 4,000 videos focused on physical fitness, mental health, nutrition and other wellness areas. Its platform can integrate with other health and wellness products available on the market, such as Fitbit, and employees can use the platform's gamification features to encourage competition. Grokker also offers a community feature where users can connect with other employees and fitness experts. The company's new offering, GrokkyAi, is a conversational AI tool that can respond to employee questions about their health and wellness. As with some other platforms, Grokker offers a reporting feature that highlights an employee's progress toward their goals and provides administrators with employee engagement data.

Headspace Headspace, probably best known for its consumer meditation app, has broadened its offerings to attempt to appeal to corporate clients as well, including adding full employee assistance program (EAP) services. It now counts Western Union, Ericsson and Boston Medical Center among its Headspace for Work clients. The employee wellness app and program offers an administrator portal, member support, and launch and enrollment resources, as well as other workplace-focused options, such as therapy and support for leadership. Employees have access to the full Headspace library, and the app offers a range of themes, including stress, sleep and focus.

Headversity Founded by psychiatrist Ryan Todd, Headversity provides tools and resources for companies and employees to help address mental health challenges. The application offers three main learning options: certification training, which involves a series of courses; team learning sessions; and personalized learning options. The application covers topics such as mental well-being and company culture.

MoveSpring Activity challenge platform MoveSpring aims to encourage employees to move more. A number of challenges are available, with individual and group options. For example, users can set up a virtual race, which includes prizes, and complete it solo or as part of a team. Gamification options include tracking streaks, individual targets and leaderboards.

Remote Team Wellness Virtual corporate wellness company Remote Team Wellness offers a different approach to corporate wellness by leading live well-being classes tailored for the client. They cater to both large and small organizations. Remote Team Wellness offers customized yoga, meditation and other training sessions that are led by professionals in their given field. The company also offers customizable well-being retreat options.

Ulliance EAP vendor Ulliance offers several potential programs for a company's workforce. Ulliance offers support for the HR team to ensure the program remains current and to help employees stay on track and reach their goals. As with some other vendors, Ulliance offers a portal for employees to take health-related surveys and track their progress. Ulliance also offers employee engagement tracking capabilities.

Vantage Fit Vantage Fit supports physical and mental health for employees. Its wellness rewards program awards points to employees who hit their wellness goals, and the points can be converted into gifts. Employees can use the system to track their physical activities, meals and mood and learn more about health and wellness through the app. The app also supports the creation of team challenges to encourage friendly competition locally or with offices around the world.

Vitality Group Another mobile-first offering, Vitality's behavior change app tailors an employee's program to their current health and goals by gathering information about individual employees and then sharing a weekly plan. Employees can also develop a plan themselves. During the week, employees receive positive reinforcement and reminders to continue using the app. Users can eventually potentially win gift cards.

WebMD ONE WebMD, which acquired Limeade in August 2023, expanded its wellness services following the acquisition. The combined company continues to offer many of the features provided by Limeade, with some new options available as well. WebMD ONE focuses on topics such as physical health, emotional health, financial health and work culture. Employees can use the WebMD ONE platform to put together customized health plans based on their needs and goals. The platform also offers integrations with WebMD's partners.

Wellable Employee wellness app Wellable offers challenges, leaderboards, points and other features to engage employees and can integrate with other consumer wellness applications and services. Email communications and a bulletin board push communications about new programs and special events. The vendor also offers on-demand content, health coaching and other wellness services, as well as help services for HR.