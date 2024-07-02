SCOTUS ruling shifts H-1B visa landscape

This story was updated on July 3, 2024.

The H-1B visa program could face more legal challenges from employers disputing denials, following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that restricts federal power and increases pressure on Congress to reform the program.

After he took office in 2017, then-President Donald Trump's decision to crack down on the H-1B visa program resulted in 1 in 5 visa denials, representing a dramatic increase. This rise in denials was largely due to federal agencies' broad powers to interpret regulations, which stems from a 1984 ruling known as the Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council decision.

However, in a recent 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned Chevron, a decision that could change federal agencies' broad authority to interpret and set regulations. This landmark decision has significant implications for immigration policy, particularly the H-1B visa program. With this ruling, courts are no longer obligated to defer to interpretations of the law by federal agencies -- including U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which administers the H-1B program. The Chevron case gave judicial deference to federal agencies in their interpretation of unclear laws.

Carl Shusterman, a Los Angeles-based immigration attorney, said the recent decision to overturn Chevron is "a big positive" for immigration because federal agencies write restrictive regulations that don't comply with the law. He added, "It'll just make it a lot easier to challenge these immigration denials," although he also remains critical of the Supreme Court's decision for its potential impact on areas such as environmental rules.

Indeed, the ruling was quickly applied in an H-1B-related lawsuit filed in 2015 by Save Jobs USA. This group, which consists of IT workers who lost their jobs at Southern California Edison, claimed that IT services firms outsourced their positions and required them to train H-1B visa-holding replacements. The lawsuit challenges the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision to grant work authorization to the spouses of H-1B workers under the H-4 visa, alleging that the government exceeded its authority.

Save Jobs USA lost in a district court ruling but is appealing. This month, the group cited the Chevron decision, arguing that the DHS had no authority to approve the work authorization. In response, Immigration Voice, a pro-immigration group, filed a court response, arguing the Supreme Court's opinion in Loper Bright Enterprises vs. Raimondo -- which led to the overturning of the Chevron deference -- is irrelevant to this case because the district court never relied on the Chevron precedent.

While the Chevron decision could make it harder for future administrations to unilaterally tighten H-1B visa regulations, it also introduces new complexities into the immigration system. As courts take on a more significant role in interpreting immigration laws, the operation of the H-1B visa program could see more challenges, especially regarding individual denials.