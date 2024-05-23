Trump's return could shake up H-1B visa system

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election looms, immigration attorneys are bracing for a potential second-term for former president Donald Trump, fearing swift and stringent actions that could impede employment-based immigration.

Trump's first term in the White House, which ended in 2020, left H-1B visa critics disappointed because he did not deliver major reforms to the employment-based system. Instead, he significantly frustrated the H-1B process, particularly with an uptick in denials and added paperwork to support visa petitions. President Joe Biden, who took office in 2021, reversed some of these actions, making it easier to navigate the visa petition system.

But now, Trump is running for president again, and the prospect of his victory in November is alarming to immigration attorneys. They believe that a new Trump administration will be better prepared and ready to take immediate action to curb immigration, including employment-based immigration.

"I expect things will probably get worse a lot more quickly than they did the first time around," said Sarah Schroeder, an immigration attorney at DiRaimondo & Schroeder in New York. She said increased barriers and delays in adjudicating high-skilled worker petitions could lead to more requests for evidence, slower processing times and even efforts to block pathways to legal immigration.

To prepare for a possible Trump administration, Tahmina Watson of Watson Immigration Law in Seattle said she is "advising all our clients that if you're eligible for something, file it now. Don't wait."

Many people believe the Biden administration has created a more favorable climate for visa-sponsoring employers. Still, some this administration's actions might reopen political fractures over employment-based immigration that drove Trump's campaign in 2016.

When sponsoring an employment-based green card, employers must make a good-faith effort to advertise for a U.S. worker before filling the position with a foreign worker. However, the Biden administration has proposed adding STEM occupations, possibly including computer engineering and software development, to the U.S. Department of Labor's Schedule A Shortage Occupation List. Jobs on this list are exempt from job advertising requirements.

Labor objects to Biden plan The AFL-CIO, a federation of unions that represents more than 12.5 million workers, opposes expanding Schedule A. In a letter last week responding to a U.S. request for comments about the proposed expansion, the labor group cited AI-based disruptions to the tech workforce and tech layoffs as reasons for its opposition. It also said it "has watched too many employers claim they cannot find qualified workers only to lay off their employees, including members of our unions, and require them to train their foreign replacements as a condition for their severance." If you're eligible for something, file it now. Don't wait. Tahmina WatsonImmigration attorney, Watson Immigration Law Despite Trump's effort as president to frustrate the H-1B system, some things have remained the same. According to the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute, major offshore outsourcing companies, including India-based Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services as well as U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions, remain among the largest users of H-1B visas. Although the denial rate for initial H-1B visas reached a high of 24% in 2018, according to the American Immigration Council, a research group that supports immigration, it fell to 2% in 2022 during the Biden administration. The increased H-1B denial rate and scrutiny during the Trump administration had no effect on the annual visa cap of 85,000, which employers have filled every year. John Miano, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies who has represented tech workers in court over visa issues, said that Trump "did two things in regard to H-1B that put him way ahead of his predecessors." First, he stopped the Tennessee Valley Authority, a federally-owned electric utility company, from turning over 200 IT jobs to contractors; and second, "he did not make things worse," Miano said.